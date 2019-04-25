Pardoe in fine form for Peterborough Cycling Club

Have your say

Peterborough Cycling Club secured the team prize at the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 25-mile time trial at Chelmsford on Good Friday.

Paul Pardoe claimed second place overall in 53.25. Matt Senter finished third with 53.28. Kevin Hobbs (4th in 55.10) completed PCC’s spread of riders at the top of the leaderboard.

Martin Atkinson rode a 59.58 to break the hour on a tough course and James Boardley rode to 1.02.08.

The result boosts the club’s chances of winning the ECCA team award this season.