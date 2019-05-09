PACTRAC man Canham wins a world title

Long-serving Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member Roger Canham is celebrating his first world title win.

He came out on top in the 55-59 age group at the World Long Distance Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, after completing the 1900m swim, 67.5-mile bike ride and 19-mile run in a time of 6:19:23.

He follows in the footsteps of another PACTRAC veteran Georgina Jennings, who won a world title in 2017.

Canham, who finished 56th overall, adds the world title to an impressive cv that includes a European Long Distance Championship win, also in Spain, in 2010 and 10 Ironman World Championship appearances.

The win makes up for his disappoitnment at having to settle for second place in his age group in a big international race in China three weeks ago. He has no less than eight big races, all abroad, in a busy 2019 schedule.

Canham said: “The last time I competed in this final was in 2007 and I came 26th so there was certainly some room for improvement!

“It still hasn’t sunk in really. Winning gold and being crowned world champion was never in my contemplation when I started out in this sport 17 years ago.

“I had a plan to try and win a title this year and I was giving it everything but it was still more of a wish list than a certainty.

“I couldn’t be more proud and so grateful for all the support I get from family and friends. I’m chuffed to bits.”

Fellow PACTRACer Giles Cooper had also qualified for the race and he was 21st in his age group in 7:04:31.

In the accompanying World Aquabike Championships (swim 1,900m, bike 67.5m) Robin Brookes of PACTRAC finished 21st in 4:36:54.

The NiceTri Triathlon at Grafham Water (swim 1,000m, bike 25 miles, run 6.25 miles) on Sunday was a qualifying race for the World Championships in 2020 to be held in Edmonton, Canada.

Three PACTRACers competed but missed out on top four places in their age group to qualify.

PACTRAC results: 110 Aaron Godden 2:08:17 (age group 21st); 238 Tom Moorhouse 2:20:53 (age group 36th); 410 Angela Wallis 2:48:25 (age group 10th).

PACTRAC held the first of their club championship triathlons (swim 900 yards, bike 20 miles, run 5 miles) at Oundle on Monday and the first three home were Andy Corner (1:45:42), Steve Hope (1:47:16) and Charlie Brookes (1:47:57). Susie Freeman was first lady in fourth place in a time of 1:54:09.