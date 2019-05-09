PAC runner Laura is a shooting star

Peterborough Athletic Club distance runner Laura Whitton tried a new sport at the weekend and came home a winner.

She took part in the Northwest Target Sprint national series at East Cheshire Harriers and Tameside Athletic Club on Saturday - an event which combines shooting with running.

It involved three 400m races with a shooting transition in between where competitors had to knock down five targets.

Whitton surprised herself by finishing first senior with a time of 7mins 25secs and that meant she qualified for the national finals being held in September in Yate.

A delighted Whitton said afterwards: “I hadn’t shot since I was a teenager in the Army Cadet Force. And I had never shot standing up, never mind after having just sprinted 400m. It was a great new experience”.