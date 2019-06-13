PAC man Walton in the fast lane in Peterborough Grand Prix

Have your say

An unprecedented 453 runners toed the line in Ferry Meadows on Wednesday for the first race of the 2019 Peterborough Grand Prix series.

The record turnout produced an exciting race and Peterborough AC’s Shaun Walton came out on top, running a new PB to win in a time of 15:45.

A confident Walton led from the gun and slowly inched away from his pursuers to finish 50 yards clear.

Jamie Short of Leicester Coritanian was runner-up with a 15:54 clocking, just one second ahead of third-placed former Eye Community Runners teenager Isaac Ellard.

As usual Helpston Harriers vests were to the fore with 49 year-old John Herbert fourth in 15:59, while his training partner Micheal Moore was three places further back in a time of 16:32.

Second claim Helpston athlete John Uff ran a new PB of 16:05 for fifth place while Peterborough AC duo Mark Popple and Simon Fell finished ninth and 11th respectively in 16:36 and 16:52. Popple’s time was a new PB.

Bushfield’s Scott Meadows came 12th in 16:54.

Nene Valley teenager Dylan Tomasseli finished 17th and second Under 20 in 17:09.

The ladies honours went to Higham Harrier Rachel Doherty who won in 17:55 with Hannah Broom of Biggleswade AC finishing second in 18:39.

The Nene Valley girls had a good day and were led home by Ella Robinson, who finished third in 19:25. Olivia Mead crossed the line ninth in 20:17 with 10th-placed Abi Schofield three seconds further back.

The top 10 was packed with locals and Peterborough AC’s Daniella Hart finished fifth in 19:45, dipping under 20 minutes for the first time.

Toni Alcaraz of March AC placed seventh in 20:03 and Yaxley’s Kayleigh Draper was eighth with a 20:07 clocking.

An exciting junior 3km race was won by Peterborough AC hot prospect Lewis Wiles in 10:25.

Aedan Lydon of Huntingdon-based Riverside Runners finished as runner-up with a 10:28 clocking while Nene Valley’s Edward Lindsell placed third a second further back.

Nene Valley completely dominated the girls race as they supplied the first seven finishers.

Chelsie Bole won in 11:06 with Elizabeth Eames finishing second nine seconds behind and Evie Hemmings third in 11:41.

Other PAC times were: Men - James Sadlier 17:14; Ryan Anderson 18:19 (PB); Oli Mason 18:22; Richard Coles 19:50; Chris Orchard 19.51; Peter Brandon 27.59. Ladies - Cathy Threadgold 20:50; Sophie Watson 22:55.