Orton Park kid is enjoying a summer to remember, Stamford Schoolboy earns England call-up, Ajaz in the running for a World Cup place

Orton Park’s teenage talent Sam Jarvis is enjoying a summer to remember.

The 14-year-old passed 1,000 runs for the third summer in a row during an innings of 84 for Orton last weekend to set up a crucial win in the Hunts Division One top-of-the-table clash against Biggleswade.

Ajaz Akhtar.

Sam is now the second highest run scorer in the division with 307, just behind Jon Dee of Hampton. He has scored eight half centuries and two tons in club and county age group cricket for Hunts.

Sam, who lives in Yaxley and attends Sawtry Village Academy, delivered a fantastic individual performance on his Hunts Under 17 debut by cracking a ton in a win over Suffolk at Bretton Gate.

He earned his call-up after scoring heavily for the county’s under 14 and under 15 teams.

Sam was joined by Peterborough Town pair Jai Venugopal (53) and Karanpal Singh (51 from 27 balls) for stands of 135 and 81 respectively in the under 17 game.

Sam is a product of Orton Park’s outstanding youth set up and earlier this season became the leading run scorer in the history of the Hunts Youth League.

He has 1625 runs in the competition and helped the club win their first-ever county title last year at under 13 level. Orton have five players in the Hunts Under 14 squad this season.

Stamford schoolboy Joey Evison, a Bourne Cricket Club member, has been selected to play for England in a eight-match under 19 tri-series against India and Bangladesh .

Opening batsmen Evison is part of the Notts Academy set-up.

England start their campaign against India at Worcester on July 21.

Peterborough Town legend Ajaz Akhtar has played for the North of England against the South in a trial match for England’s Over 50s squad.

Akhtar didn’t bat, but bowled six tight overs for 17 runs in a comfortable win.

Akhtar could be selected for the over 50s World Cup in South Africa next year.