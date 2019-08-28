Orton Park claim a top county title, Ex-England star ties it up for Burghley Park, all the best batting and bowling performances

Have your say

Orton Park’s summer of success has been rewarded with a top county title.

The city side have clinched the Hunts Division One crown despite losing their penultimate game of the campaign to rivals Biggleswade.

Orton picked up enough bonus points from a 30-run defeat - and crucially denied their opponents a full set - to ensure they cannot now be caught at the top.

Marcus Papworth’s 4-17 and 3-37 from Clive Evans helped dismiss Biggleswade for 170 before Hamish Meichan top scored with an unbeaten 37 in Orton’s 140-7.

Orton also pride themselves on high quality youth and ladies sections and evidence of their progress was also apparent last weekend.

Thirteen year-old Jarius Charles struck his first senior half century and went on to finish 74 not out in Orton thirds’ four-wicket win at Brampton in Hunts Division Four. Teenagers Oli Beasley (career-best 25 not out) and Harvey Hancock (2-17) also impressed in that win.

And young slow bowler Callum Brownlie bagged 4-22 as Orton Park beat Peterborough Town seconds by 51 runs in Rutland Division Four.

Orton Park Ladies are running away with the Lincolnshire Womens League and they beat Louth twice last Sunday thanks to strong all-round performances.

Former England Test player Dean Headley was 66 not out for Burghley Park seconds in a tied Hunts Division Four match at Buckden seconds.

Headley is the master in charge of cricket at Stamford School.

Top bowling performance of the week was Samuel McAvoy’s 5-13 for Easton-on-the-Hill in a 64-run Hunts League win over Orton Park seconds.

Merit Table

Batting

J. Smith (Market Deeping) 124

S. Rajaguru (March Town) *115

S. Amir (AK 11) 110

M. Ingram (Oundle Town 2nds) 104

J. Hallett (Wisbech Town) 93

M. Zafar (Sheikh 11) 90

H. Bentley (Uffington 2nds) *83

A. Wright (Huntingdon) 78

U. Habib (Huntingdon) 77

T. Norman (Oundle Town) 77

J. Charles (Orton Park 3rds) *74

T. Aziz (Ketton Sports) 74

Q. Farooq (Sheikh 11) 72

D. Whales (Upwood) 71

G. Freear (Wisbech Town) 71

J. Williams (Wisbech Town) 68

D. Headley (Burghley Park 2nds) *66

C. Nelson (Upwood) *65

P. Simmons (Burghley Park 2nds) 60

S. Crossley (Bourne) 60

C. Parnell (Peterborough Town II) 58

J., Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 56

S. Nasiem (Sheikh 11) 55

J. Broomfield (Spalding) 54

J. Smith (Peterborough Town) 54

B. Milne (P’boro Town 3rds) 53

*Denotes not out.

BOWLIng

S. McAvoy (Easton-on-the-Hill) 5-13

W. Naylor (Spalding) 5-15

C. Nelson (Upwood) 5-17

U. Sadiq (Werrington) 5-30.

R. Hewitt (Bourne 2nds) 6-77