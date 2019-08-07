Orton Park chase a famous double, Newborough star outshines former England player, Bourne boosted by Christmas cracker

Orton Park are on course for a double celebration, Christmas cracker as Bourne maintain title challenge, Newborough’s Harris outshines England’s Tudor, all the best batting and bowling displays

The men’s first team are 49 points clear at the top of Hunts Division One and the ladies continue to set the pace in the Lincolnshire Women’s League.

Alex Tudor with fans.

Clive Evans was the star for the men last weekend as they saw off Ickwell by 25 runs. The veteran opener batted throughout Orton’s innings of 189-8 for 82 not out and it was a good job he did as no other batsman reached 20.

The ladies lost for the first time this season by nine wickeets at title rivals Market Rasen, but they avenged that defeat by winning the second match between the clubs on the day by the same margin.

That was also Rasen’s first loss, but they have a 35-point margin to make up on Orton for whom Karla Durham (37 & 3-9) impressed.

Stephen Brown (Burghley Park seconds) and Sadiq Ali (Hampton) both made 99 in weekend matches.

Alistair Hayden (5-18) returned the best bowling figures of the weekend in the same Hampton game.

All-round stars last weekend were Dan Oldfield of Long Sutton who cracked 72 and took 5-49 in a South Lincs match against Woodhall Spa seconds and Mohammed Zahid of AK 11 who scored 54 and then claimed 5-28 in a Cambs League win over Burwell & Exning.

Fine performances from Sam Jarvis and Karanpal Singh couldn’t save Hunts under 17s from a two-wicket defeat by Cambs at Barnack. Jarvis (Orton Park) struck 101 and Singh (Peterborough Town) took 5-63.

After 10 straight wins, Long Sutton finally lost a game in Division Four East as they went down by one wicket in a cracking game at Peterborough Town seconds. Fifteen year-old Hashim Hussain steered Town to victory with an unbeaten half century.

Bourne legend David Christmas made a rare appearance at the Abbey Lawns to help the club’s second team maintain their South Lincs Premier Division title challenge. Christmas top scored with 61 of Bourne’s 191-8. Bourne are three points ahead of Spalding and they meet this Saturday (August 10) in Spalding.

Newborough came face-to-face with former England fast bowler Alex Tudor in a Cambs Division Three match. Tudor was alongside his brother Ray in the Eaton Socon second team, but neither were a match for home star Ross Harris who clubbed 72 from just 46 balls in Newborough’s 185-7. Harris struck seven sixes. Alex Tudor bowled seven overs for 15 and scored 16 as Socon replied with 151 all-out. Shiva Teekasingh took 5-32.

It’s tight all of a sudden at the top of Rutland Division Two after leaders Uffington were crushed by Huntingdon by nine wickets. The villagers are now just a point clear of Burghley Park who beat Easton-on-the-Hill by five wickets with Stamford Town, conquerors of Ufford Park by 86 runs, eight points further back. David Cooper (65) top scored in Stamford’s 228.

PT MERIT TABLE

BATTING

S. Rajaguru (March Town) 141

D. Haynes (Wisbech Town) *110

M. Ingram (Oundle Town 2nds) 110

S. Jarvis (Hunts Under 17s) 101

S. Brown (Burghley Park 2nds) *99

S. Ali (Hampton) 99

C. Evans (Orton Park) 82

I. Wilson (Uffington 2nds) 82

T. Aziz (Ketton Sports) 78

H. Green (Easton-on-the-Hill) *77

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) 77

R. Harris (Newborough) 72

T. Norman (Oundle Town) 71

Z. Nadeem (Werrington) *70

O. Ford (Oundle Town 3rds) 67

Josh Smith (Peterborough Town) 66

D. Cooper (Stamford Town) 65

D. Price (Huntingdon) *64

A. Garmory (Market Deeping 2nds) *63

D. Herrick (Uffington 2nds) 62

D. Christmas (Bourne 2nds) 61

S. Evison (Bourne) 61

U. Farooq (Falcon) 60

M. Kearns (Moulton Harrox) 60

B. Woodward (Bourne 2nds) 59

H. Hussain (P’boro Town 2nds) *58

A. Butt (Barnack) 58

J. Khan (Huntingdon) 57

A. Ali (Nassington) 55

W. Gowler (Wisbech Town) 54

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 54

M. Zahid (AK 11) 54

V. Matta (Adidda) 53

J. Newton (Spalding) 53

J. Williams (Cambs) 53

C. Harris (Orton Park) *51

W. Park (Oundle Town 3rds) 51

S. Halsall (Ketton Sports) 50

BOWLING

A. Hayden (Hampton) 5-18

J. Ferrow (Stamford Town) 5-26

M. Zahid (AK 11) 5-28

J. Harrington (Ufford Park) 5-29

M. Kidd (Bourne) 5-29

A. Beech (Hampton) 5-30

S. Teekasingh (Newborough) 5-32

M. Edwards (Peterborough Town) 5-33

J. Barrett (Spalding) 5-35

J. Ghani (King’s Keys) 5-37

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) 5-49

K. Singh (Hunts Under 17s) 5-63