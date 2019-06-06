Organiser Rayment has a knack of finding the right fishery

Those fishing the spring and early summer matches with the Ramsey & District Angling Society have seen some fine matches.

Match organiser Keith Rayment seems to have the knack of finding the right fishery at just the right time.

At the weekend they moved over to the Magpie Pool at Rookery Waters and the top four anglers all put 130lb plus to the scales.

Leading the way from peg 28 was John Payne. He concentrated on two pole lines for the whole of the match, starting on a long pole fishing shallow, before coming into the margins late in the day on meat to finish with 169lb 3oz.

That was just enough to see off the consistent Rob Wright. He drew peg five and fished the margins with meat all day to weigh in 163lb 10oz.

Third was Liam Darler on peg two with 157lb 15oz, followed by Harry Young on 131lb 15oz from peg 33.

FENLAND RODS

North View Fishery is another of our local waters in great form as the Fenland Rods anglers found on Sunday.

Those fishing the margins had the best of the sport on the day which saw Kev Lee produce a stunning display of close-in fishing in just over a foot of water.

He fished meat and paste and somehow managed to keep the fish coming all day to weigh in 206lb 6oz.

Tony Nisbet is very rarely out of the frame and in this match came second with 188lb 10oz, again caught close in, although he fished sweetcorn.

Third was John Smith on 161lb 5oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The latest Rookery Waters Open was fished over the Magpie and Raven Lakes, with both fishing well late in the match and most fish feeding in the margins.

Out in front was Andrew Rayment from peg one on the Magpie. He caught short with pellets and long with dobbing tactics to finish with 153lb 10oz.

Runner-up was Cliff Adams from peg 20 on Raven. He caught in both margins on pellet to weigh 126lb 4oz.

Completing the frame was Stewart Bracey from peg six on Magpie. He caught very late in the match with sweetcorn in the margins for 140lb 4oz.

DEEPING ST JAMES

Deeping St James AC anglers were competing for the Doxham Rose Bowl when they fished Elm Lake at Decoy, one of the best lakes at the fishery right now.

Club members Neil Speechley and Ray Torrington were also fishing one of the semi-finals of the Knockout Cup so it was game on.

The winner from fancied peg 11 was Torrington, who had a very slow first half of the match. But persisting with cat meat on the top two sections of his pole straight in front finally paid off with most of his weight of 129lb 7oz coming in the last hour.

Second from peg 16 was David Marzell, who fished the margins and in front with jelly pellets for 115lb 7oz. Third place went to Colin Fisher with 103lb 10oz from peg five.