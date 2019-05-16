‘Old School’ Dave in pole position

Fenland Rods fished Kingsland Carp Lake on Sunday and with the fish in a feeding mood some huge weights were taken.

In top spot with a fine 141lb 14oz was Dave Garner - an ‘old school’ angler who prefers to put his faith in a rod and line approach. He fished close in with cat meat and caught several carp close to double figures. Second was Mac Campbell (129lb 5oz) followed by Kev Lee (122lb 6oz) and Dick Warrener (99lb 7oz).

ROOKERY WATERS

The Rookery Waters Summer Qualifying Open was on the Magpie and Jay lakes.

Magpie produced the outright winner in the form of Simon Easy, who put a massive 193lb to the scales. He caught carp to 6lb from peg 13 on corn and groundbait in the margins.

Winner on the Jay Lake and second overall was Whittlesey rod Simon Godfrey with 166lb 14oz.

Overall result: 1 Simon Easy (peg 13 Magpie Lake) 193lb; 2 Simon Godfrey (peg 47 Jay Lake) 166lb 14oz; 3 Adam Playford (peg 7 Magpie Lake) 181lb 14oz; 4 Stewart Bracey (peg 22 Jay Lake) 141lb 14oz; 5 Mark Cross (peg 8 Jay Lake) 124lb 10oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 Summer Qualifying Open on Jay Lake, Vince Cross topped the field with 171lb 14oz using soft pellet over micros and groundbait from in-form peg 47. Runner up was Cliff Adams (109lb 12oz) and third Lee Wilson (103lb 6oz).

The Over 60s Open on the Magpie Lake saw the top five all put three-figure weights to the scales.

Steve Clarke won with 196lb 2oz from peg 24, followed by Roy Whincup on 124lb 14oz and Clive Coulson on 122lb 8oz.

BARBEL FISHING

Thanks to a great deal of hard work from Peterborough & DAA committee men and the club’s bailiffs, the River Nene from Elton downstream has become recognised as a first class barbel river.

Peterborough & DAA are putting on a free barbel fishing session going over all the basic skills on Sunday June 9. Places will be limited so get on the phone to Rob Harris on 07702 440892 or e-mail PDAAMEMBERSHIP@OUTLOOK.COM