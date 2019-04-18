Not a great start for the bream hunters at Ferry Meadows

Sunday wasn’t the best day of the year to start the 2019 campaign on the Ferry Meadows complex.

There was a good turnout of bream anglers looking for big weights in the Peterborough and DAA open event but the fish refused to feed in any numbers.

Ferry Meadows winner Chris Brown.

In fact matchwinner Chris Brown was the only angler in a class field to put anything like a respectable weight on the scales. He drew peg seven on the Overton Lake and caught 44lb 6oz on long range feeder tactics.

Second was Alf Edgley with a level 24lb followed by a string of low double-figure weights.

I am sure we will see much better weights in the coming weeks as the weather improves and we lose the heavy overnight frosts.

For those interested in any of the Peterborough & DAA events give Rob Harris a call on 07702 440892 for all the fixtures and availability of pegs.

Josh Pace.

COCK INN

There was a strong turnout for the first of 19 matches in the Cock Inn summer league on Kingsland small Carp Lake.

As expected with a frost on Saturday night everyone had a slow start, but making a return to form after a disappointing winter was Steve Smith with 87lb 3oz from peg one. He fished close in on red maggot feeding heavily.

Second from peg two was Gary Sell with 78lb 11oz caught on corn over micros followed by Bob Mills with 62lb 13oz from peg seven fishing the pole with expander pellet over 4mm loose fed pellets.

Hotpoint winner Ken Wade.

ROOKERY WATERS

It was a very busy weekend over at Rookery Waters.

On Saturday the open match was fished on the Jay and Raven Lakes Pools and the matchwinner was Josh Pace, who is having a good run at the fishery.

He drew peg 11 on the Raven and caught in various spots around his peg taking a mixture of carp and small F1s for 105lb on maggot.

Sticklebacks AC winner Adrian Terheege.

Runner-up on the lake was Tom Edwards from peg 14 with 100lb 10oz.

On Jay Lake the winner was Roger Gowler from peg 13 - the same peg he drew the previous week. He made no mistakes this time, using simple dobbing tactics to catch 35 carp for 91lb 10oz.

Runner-up was Vince Cross from peg 17 with 88lb 8oz.

A rare Sunday qualifying open match at the Rookery Waters saw another heavy frost greeting those fishing and a slow start was expected.

The big weights followed though with overall winner Mark Pollard on peg 36 putting a fine 189lb 6oz to the scales fishing to the lilies on bread and pellet.

Second was Whittlesey rod Simon Godfrey from peg 33 on the end of the island. He caught on short and long lines with pellets for 130lb 6oz, then came Rab Egan from peg 11 with 116lb 8oz.

Rookery Waters winner Mark Pollard.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club match on the Kingfisher Pool at Float Fish Farm produced one of the best silverfish weights on the lake this year with 22lb plus needed to make the top five.

Out in front with a very impressive 36lb was Mel Saggers, who caught on the pole with maggot and pinkie.

Then it was Mike Mohan with 31lb 8oz followed by Mike Smith with 28lb 2oz and Alan Jopling on 25lb.

HOTPOINT

For most clubs in the area fishing a match on the famous Beastie Lake at the Decoy complex is always something to look forward to.

And even after a heavy overnight frost Hotpoint AC anglers were expecting some of the better fish to show.

But their optimism was short-lived as most struggled for bites all day.

I drew on peg 20 and was one of the lucky ones to find the fish.

I caught on a small Method feeder, then on a bomb and pellet approach before taking a few late in the match from the margins for a winning 86lb 15oz.

Second from peg 28 was Tyrone Horn. He caught most of his fish close in on pellet weighing in 45lb 8oz, and was followed by Pete Howson with 27lb 5oz of bream and carp taken on the pole.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Over 55s match was this week fished on Six Islands.

Sport was consistent around the lake with respectable returns in view of the conditions.

Tom Wilson made the most of reliable peg 11 to top the field with 107lb 11oz.

He caught carp and barbel on banded pellet to the island and top 2 plus 2 in front and to the empty peg on his right.

Steve Dorks was second from peg 18 catching across on the pole mainly on maggot and pellet for 89lb 4oz.

Third place went to Gus Gausden on 70lb 14oz.

RAMSEY AS

Sunday saw Ramsey AS on the Four Island Pool on the Decoy complex.

Top rod from peg eight was Ricky Young. He struggled for bites at the start of the day but a switch to fishing shallow with plenty of maggot saw him finish with a hard-earned 79lb 10oz.

Second from peg three was Andrew Rayment. He fished shallow too for most of the match but took a few bigger fish late on in the match to finish with 62lb 6oz.

Third with 59lb 10oz was Keith Rayment, followed by Harry Young on 53lb.

JVAC

Despite a frost the night before, JVAC anglers fishing the Yew Lake at Decoy saw some very good weights.

Topping the list was the in-form Roy Whincup on peg nine. He started on a maggot feeder and caught steadily throughout the match, coming into the margins late on to take some better fish on cat meat for a winning 119lb 10oz.

In second place from peg 15 was Chris Saunders, who caught on a short pole line with cat meat for 115lb.

He was followed by Andy Gausden on peg one fishing dead reds over micro pellets fished along the bank. He weighed in 110lb 10oz for third place.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods were back at Decoy Lakes, this time on the Cedar Pool. The anglers with a cold head wind really struggled and had to watch those drawn on the opposite bank catching fish all day.

Leading the way from the Golden Peg 20 was Kev Lee. He started on cat meat but failed to catch much at all so switched to maggot and never looked back putting a match-winning 98lb 8oz to the scales.

Second with 50lb 8oz was Mel Lutkin on peg 24 followed by Matt Lutkin on 41lb 3oz.

TYDD GOTE

The Tydd Gote Angling Club AGM will be held on April 25 starting at 7.30pm at The Woodman’s Cottage, Gorefield. Any enquiries about this and/or membership contact Dick Paul on 07747824301.

RESULTS

Civil Service Seniors, Kingsland Small Lake: 1 Steve Borrett 177lb 12oz; 2 John Bartlett 87lb; 3 Ian Timpson 84lb 8oz; 4 Roland Dean 82lb 4oz

Castaways Club, Lake Ross: 1 Peter Molesworth 41lb; 2 Mike Smith 25 lb 14oz; 3 Gary Curtis 20lb 8oz; 4 Mike Mohan 14lb.

Sticklebacks AC, Kingsland Silver Lake: 1 Adrian Terheege 110lb 7oz; 2 Paul Hallybone 90lb 4oz; 3 Trevor Terheege 77Ib 13oz.

Wednesday Over 50s, Float Fish Farm Fishery: Wagtail - 1 Bill Boyne 59lb 15oz; 2 Danny Carlton 55lb 8oz. Two Islands - 1 Nigel Baxter 56lb 2oz; 2 Tony Hudson 46lb 15oz.

Saturday Open, Float Fish Farm Fishery: Two Islands - 1 Roy Wells 90lb 10oz; 2 Nigel Baxter 50lb 7oz. Wagtail - 1 Mick Linnell 73lb 15oz; 2 Russ Gay 72lb 13oz.