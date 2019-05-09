Not a great match but £1,000 winner Ringer goes home happy

Some of the country’s best bream anglers were in Peterborough over the Bank Holiday period to fish the Ringer Baits/Peterborough & DAA two-day mini-festival on both lakes at Ferry Meadows.

Unfortunately though conditions were far from ideal and the bream failed to show in great numbers.

Float Fish Farm winner Paul Faulkner.

It was tough going for the class field, many of whom struggled to get bites.

Overall winner was Steve Ringer, who scooped the £1,000 first prize with a combined two-day weight of 36lb 8oz.

Simon Farmer came second with 31lb 8oz followed by Adam Wakelin and Neil Button both with 28lb 8oz. Geoff Ringer was fifth with 19lb 12oz and best of the local rods was Paul Rayner in sixth place with 19lb 6oz.

So not a great weekend on either of the lakes. The best is yet to come once the weather and water warms up.

JVAC winner Ian Frith.

FLOAT FISH FARM

It was another busy week at Float Fish Farm Fishery with somewhat mixed fortunes for those fishing due to the unpredictable weather conditions.

In the Wednesday Over 50s match spread across the Two Island and Wagtail Pools, it was the former that produced the good sport.

The ever-consistent Nigel Baxter took the honours there from peg 12 putting 78lb 7oz to the scales catching on a small feeder and pole.

Runner-up from peg 34 was Arthur Edgley weighing in 62lb 3oz.

Wagtail Pool was even better as Brian Westley put a fine 139lb 13oz to the scales, catching on a pellet waggler and pole with most fish falling to the pellet from hot peg 11.

Danny Carlton came second from peg nine with 86lb 9oz.

Those lining the banks on Saturday had real problems presenting a bait on the pole as a strong wind and at times driving rain made for a challenging day to say the least.

This was round one of the Summer League and setting the early pace was Kevin Peacock on Two Islands with 99lb 11oz from peg five. He caught on the feeder and pole short with meat.

Second on this pool was Roy Wells on peg 24 with 83lb 8oz.

Over on Wagtail Pool it was Kevin Bell out in front from peg eight with 90lb 1oz followed by Mark Sawyer on peg six with 61lb 12oz.

The Bank Holiday Monday open match saw Paul Faulkner lead the way from peg seven on Two Islands.

It was his first visit to the fishery but I suspect it won’t be his last. He beat the regulars with a fine display of bomb and pellet fishing topped off with some good fish from his short pole line to put 114lb 4oz to the scales.

Runner-up was Mark Cree with 85lb 1oz, taken on the feeder to the island, followed by Dave Dakers on 71lb 12oz from peg 11.

JVAC

Ian Frith was top rod in the JVAC match on the Cedar Pool at the Decoy at the weekend.

He drew corner peg 26 and fished in the edges and along the bank with pellet and finished very close in with maggot over micro pellet for 136lb 10oz.

Second from peg 18 was Andy Gausden with 116lb 6oz and in third place was Chris Saunders fishing cat meat for 100lb 6oz from peg seven.