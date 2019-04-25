Northants out to make it a happy anniversary

With Northants Bowling Federation celebrating their 90th anniversary this year, it would be fitting if their county team could win the English Bowling Federation’s Derbyshire Trophy inter-county championship at Newark on Sunday afternoon.

While Northants have won the prestigious title twice, their final opponents Nottinghamshire have yet to get their name on the roll of honour, having lost in four finals.

Northants are out to make it three wins in three final appearances, having lifted the trophy in 1996 and again ten years later.

Jeff Newson remains the sole survivor from the 1996 victory against Northumberland, while Roger Martin, Trevor Collins, Simon Law and Tristan Morton were in the team that defeated Durham in 2006.

Northants: Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law; Bob Warters, Martyn Dolby, Tristan Morton; Nick Wilkie, Trevor Collins, Jeff Newson; Adam Warrington, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin.

As part of the county’s anniversary celebrations, county president Dick Noble will be leading a NBF team against rinks drawn from five neighbouring counties and a national rink at Whittlesey Manor on Sunday, August 4.

NORTHANTS WOMEN

Northants Women’s Bowling Federation begin preparations for the forthcoming inter-county programme with a practice match at Ketton, home club of county president Chris Ford, on Wednesday May 8 at 1.30pm.

The county begin their county campaign with a Donald Steward Trophy fixture against North Essex at Ketton on Wednesday June 12, followed by home matches against Norfolk (June 19) and North Cambs (June 26).

They conclude their programme with away matches at Suffolk (July 3) and Hunts (July 10).

With North Essex and North Cambs only fielding one team, it means the Silver Jubilee Vase team is restricted to just three fixtures – Norfolk, Suffolk and Hunts, the home match with Norfolk being played at City of Peterborough.

WEST WARD

The long established West Ward club in Peterborough are seeking new members, especially those who want to play at weekends as one of their two teams in the Weekend League is under threat.

Club contact is secretary Angie Jinks on 01733 739029.