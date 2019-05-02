Northants men are English champions

Northants Bowling Federation are celebrating their third English Bowling Federation’s indoor inter-county championship.

They lifted the Derbyshire Trophy at Newark on Sunday afternoon with a 97-80 defeat of host county Nottinghamshire, winning on three of the four rinks.

It followed successes in 1996 and 2006 and comes in a year when they are celebrating their 90th anniversary.

Little wonder county president Dick Noble, who played in the 2006 triumph, said it was a proud moment as he held the shield aloft with team captain James Harford.

So that’s three wins in three final appearances for Northants, while Notts have now suffered five defeats in five finals.

Northants were 35-30 ahead after five ends across the board and had extended that advantage to 14 (59-45) at the ten end stage of the 25 ends match to put themselves in the driving seat.

Simon Law inspired his rink of Paul Dalliday and Harford to a 24-19 victory, while Jeff Newson, who played in the 1996 winning team, showed his ability had not waned in the intervening 23 years as he led Nick Wilkie and Trevor Collins to a 25-16 win.

The biggest margin of victory came on the rink of Bob Warters, Martyn Dolby and Tristan Morton, who despite a mid-game wobble when Morton intervened with some crucial bowls, they regained control with 12 shots over the closing ends to win 27-14.

The rink of Adam Warrington, Michael Humphreys and Roger Martin were always chasing their opponents, and while a switch of positions closed the gap at one stage, they eventually went down by ten shots at 21-31.

DERBYSHIRE TROPHY FINAL

NORTHANTS bt NOTTS 97-80 (Northants rinks only):

Adam Warrington, Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin lost 21-31.

Nick Wilkie, Trevor Collins, Jeff Newson won 25-16.

Bob Warters, Martyn Dolby, Tristan Morton won 27-14.

Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law won 24-19.

n For the third year running Northants failed to return from Newark with an individual trophy, although during that period they have collected three inter-county team awards – Eversley Trophy twice and now the Derbyshire.

Stamford youngster Helen Holroyd, who had qualified in four events, did reach the final of the women’s singles, but all the remaining qualifiers didn’t get beyond the second round.

However, hopes that the county’s women would claim an individual trophy for the first time since 2001 were dashed when the 23-year-old failed to appear for the final against Northumberland’s Ann Lennie on Sunday morning, having apparently departed the championships for a planned flight.

County officials were left disappointed and embarrassed by her non-appearance and as a result there is every prospect of a suspension of some kind heading her way.

To reach the final she had beaten Humberside’s Eva Dayes 21-13 and Norfolk’s Melanie Haylett 21-14.

In the women’s one-day Harry Carver event for county officers and past presidents, Northants finished third behind Notts and Lincs, their best performance since finishing runners-up in 2013.

Team: Chris Ford, Glenys Edwards, Doris Flowers, Joan Robinson, Terri Handley, Viv Hempsell.

DEFEATED IN THE SECOND ROUND

Men’s rinks: Adam Warrington, John Earl, Martyn Dolby beaten 13-21 by eventual runners-up Derbyshire after a 25-17 win against Northumberland.

Mixed pairs: Brother and sister Stephen & Louise Harris beaten 16-17 by Durham after an 18-12 victory over Norfolk.

Mixed rinks: Father, mother and daughter John, Moira and Helen Holroyd beaten 14-21 by Notts after a 20-19 defeat of Northumberland.

Women’s senior singles: County president Chris Ford beaten 10-21 by Humberside after a 21-10 defeat of Hunts.

Women’s pairs: Louise Harris & Helen Holroyd beaten 9-19 by Lincs after a 19-8 victory against Suffolk.

Women’s rinks: June Brennan, Denise Mackie (sub for Jan Want) and Chris Ford beaten 16-21 by North Essex after a 21-18 defeat of Suffolk.

FIRST ROUND LOSERS

Men’s singles: Paul Dalliday beaten 7-21 by Suffolk.

Men’s pairs: James Harford & Simon Law beaten 12-19 by Humberside.

Men’s veterans singles: Martyn Dolby beaten 15-21 by Humberside.

n Northants Bowling Federation have their annual curtain-raiser to the new season on Saturday (2.00pm) when they visit Whittlesey Manor for the John Dickenson Memorial match.