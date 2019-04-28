Nightmare start for City of Peterborough as cup hopes are dashed at the semi-final stage

City of Peterborough suffered a nightmare start in their quest to reach the final of the English Hockey Cup for the first time in the club’s history yesterday (April 27).

After 50 seconds it was 1-0 to Bowden and things were to get qickly worse as the Northern Conference champions went 2-0 up after 12 minutes. City pulled a goal back after 18 minutes with a Joe Finding strike from a penalty corner and could have equalised, but the Bowden keeper pulled of a great reflex save.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Bowden. Photo: David Lowndes.

However, with half-time approaching City conceded two more goals in the final seven minutes of the first half to go in 4-1 down at half time.

At half time, the crowd knew that Peterborough had to score first to get back into the match, but eight minutes into the second half the dream of an appearance at the Olympic Park next weekend was over as Bowden scored their fifth.

There could have been more Bowden goals, but goalkeeper Dan Barkworth pulled off some excellent second half saves.

City were to score the last goal of the match through youngster Brendan Andrews with two minutes remaining. The 200 strong crowd watching knew that the better team on the day won, but the prize and the minds now focus on today (April 29) and the long trip to Preston in the National League play-offs.

City will be promoted to Division One if they avoid a defeat by more than one goal.