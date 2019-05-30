New engine and a terrific track a boost for Bradley

Bradley Wilson-Dean revealed the combination of a new engine and a terrific track surface were key factors in his brilliant Bank Holiday Monday heroics.

The New Zealand champion produced an 11+1 point paid maximum to help Panthers slam local rivals King’s Lynn in the SGB Premiership at the East of England Arena.

And Wilson-Dean was doubly delighted that his terrific showing was witnessed by his father, Darrin, who is over for a few weeks from New Zealand.

“It’s the first time I’ve had a maximum for Peterborough and only my second one in the top league, so I’m pretty happy to get it,” said Wilson-Dean, who also managed an 11+1 full house when riding for Swindon at Belle Vue in 2017.

“I wouldn’t have minded doing heat 15 as well if I was needed, but Carl (team manager, Johnson) was happy to leave me out of it so I kept the max.

“I’ve had a new engine for the last two meetings from Barry Allaway that has been going great and I can only thank him for that.

“I really enjoyed riding a track that all of us can race on as well and it was even better to be able to do so well in front of my father.

“I was riding in the National League the last time he was over here in 2015 so it was great for him to be able to see me get a paid maximum in the top league.

“I’ve made good progress with each year I’ve been in England and I’ve been lucky enough to win trophies with Eastbourne, Somerset and Swindon.

“Hopefully I can continue that this season and we can put ourselves in contention for a trophy.”

It’s not just a busy spell of racing with Panthers for Wilson-Dean . . . he also has a couple of big dates looming large on the horizon during June.

He travels to French track Lamothe-Landerron on Saturday week (June 8) to compete in the World Championship qualifying semi-final.

And Wilson-Dean will then tackle a new discipline on June 29 when heading to Marianske Lazne, in the Czech Republic, for a World Long Track qualifier.

He added: “I’ve ridden in the GP qualifiers for the last few years and I’m really hoping for a good one.

“I don’t see any reason why I can’t progress through to the GP Challenge because I know I can beat anyone on my day.

“I just hope it doesn’t turn out like last year when I crashed in my second ride and managed to knock myself out!

“I’m also looking forward to the World Long Track qualifier at the end of the month. “I’ve never ridden it before, but I’ve got to find something to do with my weekends!”

Plenty of other Panthers riders have important individual engagements ahead.

Charles Wright lines up in the British semi-final at his SGB Championship track, Redcar, this Friday, before doing battle in a GP qualifier in Germany on June 8.

Panthers captain Hans Andersen and Aussie ace Rohan Tungate are both in the GP qualifier at Glasgow on the same date.