Nene Valley shot-putter Moorhouse is a big mover in the UK rankings

Nene Valley ladies Under 17s dominated the Eastern Young Athletes League fixture at Ware on Sunday, winning more than half of the 27 individual events.

Elizabeth Moorhouse moved up to fourth in the national Under 17 shot rankings after a winning throw of 13.12m. Moorhouse was also first in the discus.

Alicja Gawronski won the 100m in a time of 13.3 and also won the 200m, while fellow sprinter Katie Calcutt clocked 13.3 for first place in the 100m B race on top of wins in the 80m hurdles and B string long jump.

Danielle Pusey threw 36.11m to take first place in the hammer and also collected maximum points in the B string discus.

Francesca Fenwick leapt 1.55m to win the high jump and doubled up with a first place in the long jump.

Olivia Mead ran 5:18.2 for 1500m victory and there were first places for 800m B race runner Ella Robinson and 200m B race sprinter Kiera Gilman.

Donovan Capes.

Harriers finished third overall across the six categories, and there were a number of outstanding performances across the age groups.

Under 17 George Harrison smashed his hammer PB with a winning throw of 46.45m and was also first in the discus .

Freddie Fraser clocked 13.8 for a win in the 100m hurdles and Angus Bowling won the Under 17 pole vault.

Daneeko Shepherd with times of 12.7 and 25.7 achieved an Under 15 100m and 200m double, while Donovan Capes enjoyed a throwing double with 37.22m in the discus and 14.23m in the shot.

Robert Aylmore scored maximum points in the B discus while Felix Bowling ran 5:23.3 for his Under 13 1500m first.

Lola Fletcher had a good day winning the girls Under 13 800m in a time of 2:39.6 and the 1500m in 5:35.2.

Lottie Hemmings ran well for first place in th Under 15 1500m B race.

NORTHERN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Talented Nene Valley thrower Lydia Church finished fourth in the shot at the Northern Athletics Senior Championship in Sheffield with 11.79m.

Church also competed in the discus finishing seventh with a distance of 26.58m.