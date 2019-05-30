Murphy (71) is a winner at Bedford Triathlon

Have your say

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) veteran Terry Murphy picked up an age group win at the Bedford Triathlon at the weekend.

The event involved a 400m swim, 15-mile bike race and three-mile run and 71 year-old Murphy finished 74th overall out of 133 competitors in a time of 1:33:34.

Jaap Flikweert finished third.

And that was good enough for victory in the 70-74 age group.

PACTRAC’s Andy Rawlins ventured over to the Slateman Triathlon in North Wales, based around Llanberis .

It involved a swim of 1,000 metres in Lake Padern surrounded by mountains, a bike ride of 32 miles up the infamous Pen-y-Pass in the heart of the Snowdonia National Park and then a run of seven miles through a slate quarry.

Rawlins was 246th overall and 68th in his age group with a time of 3:38:22.

The first of PACTRAC’s eight midweek Mini-Series Triathlons took place at Oundle Pool last Wednesday.

The distances were swim 400 yards in Oundle Pool, bike 10 miles around Glapthorn and Benefield, and run 3.5 miles out to Glapthorn and back.

Jonathan Arnold led Neil Tandy out of the water, over half-a-minute clear of Tony Daniels and Susie Freeman.

Jaap Flikweert came out of the water in eighth place with Aaron Godden in 11th and Scott Lloyd in 15th.

Daniels soon took the lead on the bike and came in 1:33 minutes ahead of Flikweert, with Godden just seven seconds further behind.

The two leading ladies, Christina Cork and Freeman, came in close together.

Both Daniels and Cork pulled out on the run with calf problems enabling Godden to overtake Flikweert to take his first ever Mini-Series win.

He managed to hold off the fast-approaching Lloyd by just 21 seconds at the finish, with Flikweert in third position.

Freeman finished as first lady.

Gooden needed to beat his previous best time of 56:08 to secure the victory, while Lloyd had the fastest run on the night.

PACTRAC Mini-Series Triathlon

COMPETITOR SWIM CYCLE RUN TOTAL TIME

1st Aaron Godden 0:06:41 0:25:37 0:23:21 0:55:39

2nd Scott Lloyd 0:07:50 0:26:14 0:21:56 0:56:00

3rd Jaap Flikweert 0:06:22 0:25:49 0:24:31 0:56:42

4th Andy Corner 0:06:44 0:25:58 0:24:21 0:57:03

5th Steve Hope 0:06:32 0:26:06 0:26:26 0:59:04

6th Neil Tandy 0:04:47 0:27:05 0:28:23 1:00:15

7th Susie Freeman 0:05:30 0:28:10 0:26:48 1:00:28

8th Christian Richards 0:06:47 0:27:31 0:27:36 1:01:54

9th Jonathan Arnold 0:04:44 0:29:00 0:29:32 1:03:16

10th Dan Bassett 0:05:49 0:29:44 0:28:49 1:04:22

11th Jake Daniels 0:06:19 0:28:52 0:29:14 1:04:25

12th Jenny Williams 0:06:38 0:31:25 0:27:09 1:05:12

13th Dan Whiter 0:07:03 0:32:34 0:27:55 1:07:32

14th Adam Clark 0:09:04 0:32:07 0:27:38 1:08:49

15th Willow Worthington 0:08:05 0:32:10 0:28:55 1:09:10

16th Louise Bannerjee 0:08:21 0:31:11 0:29:42 1:09:14

17th Richard Hough 0:08:03 0:29:33 0:34:17 1:11:53

18th Kay Riley 0:08:09 0:33:18 0:31:00 1:12:27

19th Hannah Chapman 0:07:56 0:37:19 0:30:42 1:15:57

20th Emma Gilbey 0:08:01 0:38:45 0:30:58 1:17:44

21st Sarah Bird 0:09:29 0:36:09 0:35:03 1:20:41

22nd Tony Daniels 0:05:25 0:25:13 9:29:22 10:00:00

22nd Christina Cork 0:06:15 0:27:14 9:26:31 10:00:00

DNF Georgina Jennings 0:08:27 8:51:33 - -

The course record was set by Nathan Tweedie on Wed, 28th June 2017 with a time of 0:45:55.