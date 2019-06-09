Miserable night for Peterborough Panthers stars

It was a miserable Saturday (June 8) night for Peterborough Panthers riders in the opening round of World Championship qualifiers.

Captain Hans Andersen succumbed to a shoulder injury after taking only two rides in his meeting at Glasgow while clubmate Rohan Tungate endured a torrid evening at the same venue.

Andersen, who suffered a small fracture in a crash in his native Denmark nine days ago, finished second in his first outing at the Scottish track which he was visiting for the first time in a career spanning more than 20 years.

But he then retired in discomfort from his second race and took no further part in a meeting won by home rider Craig Cook, who controversially quit Panthers on the eve of the 2019 season.

Tungate also failed to complete the meeting due to a lack of machinery after being excluded in three of his opening four outings. His only point came courtesy of a third place in the race he did finish.

Yaxley resident Niels Kristian Iversen fared better at Glasgow as he piled up 13 points and then won a run-off with Swedish rider Pontus Aspgren to take second place and advance to the Grand Prix Challenge in August.

Another Panthers man, Bradley Wilson-Dean, managed five points in his qualifier in France.

The New Zealand champion won his second outing at Lamothe Landerron, but could only add two third places to his tally from his remaining rides.

Charles Wright competes in a qualifier in Germany on Monday (June 10) when he will miss Panthers’ trip to Wolverhampton in the SGB Premiership.