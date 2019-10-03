Milton amateur ‘Tiger’ wins first pro tour event in stunning style

Milton Golf Club teenager Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams has won his first professional event in stunning style.

Williams (18), who is still an amateur, clinched victory in an event in Jordan on the MENA Tour (a tour based in the Middle East and North Africa) by making a birdie on each of his last five holes to win by a massive eight shots from another English amateur Jack Floydd.

Professionals filled the rest of the places in the top 10 apart from fifth.

It was a three-round $100,000 event at the Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba and Williams finished on a 16 under par total of 200.

Williams shot rounds of 68, 66 and 66. He’s only the third amateur to ever win on the tour. As an amateur he was ineligible for the $18,000 first prize.

He led by five shots going into the final round and was never really threatened even before his blistering finish.

Williams has long been a star junior player in the UK and has represented England in the European Championships as well as Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup.

He is named after golf legend Tiger Woods.