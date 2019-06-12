Mighty Mo stars for Werrington, defeat was Harsh on Joshi, Newborough teenager tames leaders, Bell went like the clappers for Nassington

Veteran Mohammed Azhar had a day to remember as Werrington beat Easton-on-the-Hill by 87 runs in Rutland Division Two.

Werrington looked in trouble after being restricted to 156-9 in their 45 overs, but Azhar claimed 7-17 in eight overs as Easton crashed to 69 all out in reply. Harsh Joshi bagged 6-16 for Easton.

Joe Mills.

In the same division Newborough Bulls became the first team to beat leaders Uffington as they romped to a convincing 108-run win. Teenager Joe Mills (57) top scored in Newborough’s 195 and took 3-9 as Uffington were shot out for 87. Stamford Town were beaten by five runs at Uppingham despite half centuries from Andrew Hulme and Clive Simmons.

And James Tickler (69) recorded his first senior half century and Ben Woodward (52) also batted well to set up Bourne’s 38-run win over Ufford Park in Division Two. Henry Stephenson (52) did well for Ufford.

A splendid 83 from Hugo Bell couldn’t save Nassington from defeat at the hands of Division Three leaders Oakham. Bell scored his runs at number seven to help Nassington up to 194, but Oakham romped home for the loss of just two wickets.

Orton Park lost for the first time in Rutland Division Four East. They went down by 46 runs at Wisbech despite 50 from Cameron Harris.

Experienced slow bowler Ian Bonsall took five wickets and youngster Sam Brown bagged four victims as Sawtry made it three wins in a row in Division Four West with a comfortable win over Hampton.

In the Hunts League Hampton second team star Muhammed Waqas whacked six sixes and six fours and still finished on the losing side in a Division Three match at Huntingdon seconds. Waqas made 77 from 47 balls in Hampton’s 179-6, but the home side triumphed by two wickets despite 5-25 from Adam Steed.

Nassington seconds beat Upwood by 82 runs in Division Five with Qamran Qureshi striking 56.

Azhar and Peterborough Town’s Josh Smith topped the Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table charts for bowling and batting.

BATTING

Josh Smith (Peterborough Town) *97

D. Oldfield (Long Sutton) 89

Hugo Bell (Nassington) 83

M. Waqas (Hampton) 77

J. Tickler (Bourne) 69

S. Dockerill (Castor) *68

S. Rajaguru (March) 62

J. Mills (Newborough) 57

A. Hulme (Stamford Town) *56

C. Simmons (Stamford Town) 55

B. Phillips (March) 53

H. Stephenson (Ufford Park) 52

B. Woodward (Bourne) 52

C. Harris (Orton Park) 50

*Denotes not out

BOWLING

M. Azhar (Werrington) 7-17

H. Joshi (Easton-on-the-Hill) 6-16

G. Kirby (March) 6-56

I. Bonsall (Sawtry) 5-25

A. Steed (Hampton) 5-25

H. Brewster (Bourne) 5-39