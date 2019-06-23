March beat Wisbech in tense Fen Derby, Bourne bowler takes 7-4 in huge win, Castor are Birched by Stamford, Ramsey and Ufford Park beaten

Have your say

March Town took the honours after a thrilling Fen Derby game at Wisbech Town yesterday (June 22).

The visitors won a free-scoring contest by six runs with all-rounder Ben Pyle claiming the man-of-the-match honours.

Ben Pyle hits out on his way to 74 for March against Wisbech. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Pyle struck 74 (eight fours, two sixes) in a March total of 243-9 and then picked up the key wickets of Minor Counties players Josh Bowers (54) and James Williams (36).

Pyle and Shardul Brahmbhatt (55) added 80 for the fourth March wicket, but Wisbech loooked in good shape at 205-4 before slumping to 237-9 by the close.

Ramsey’s miserable season continued with a nine-wicket defeat at Histon. The Rams were skittled for just 69.

Stamford beat Castor by 44 runs in the Division Two derby. Alex Borch (64 & 3-15) and Scott Chamberlain (44, 2-29 and two stunning catches) were Stamford’s star men as they successfully defended a modest 147.

Shardul Brahmbhatt on his way to 55 for March against Wisbech. Photo: Pat Ringham.

The last five wickets fell for 10 runs as Ross Porter (5-24) got to work. Stuart Dockerill (4-14 from 10 overs) also bowled well for Castor.

Castor are now just two points off the bottom and Ufford Park are only 11 points above Castor after their three-wicket defeat at home to table-toppers Cambridge St Giles.

Matthew Kidd produced a remarkable spell of bowling as Bourne smashed bottom club Alford by 245 runs in the Lincs Premier Division. Kidd bagged 7-4 (one run was conceded to a wide) as Alford were shot out for just 27.

Captain Pete Morgan (72) top scored in Bourne’s 272-8.

Mid-table Market Deeping delivered a solid all-round team effort to beat Scunthorpe by six wickets at Outgang Road.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 22

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

ALFORD lost to BOURNE by 245 runs

Bourne 272-8 (P, Morgan 72).

Alford 27 (M. Kidd 7-4, C. Cheer 3-23).

MARKET DEEPING beat SCUNTHORPE by 6 wkts

Scunthorpe 159-9 (S. Nicholson 69, S. Perera 3-27, M. Adatia 3-46).

Market Deeping 163-4 (K. Judd 34, D. Sargeant 29no, J. Smith 29, S. Malton 27no).

CAMBS DIVISION ONE

HISTON beat RAMSEY by 9 wkts

Ramsey 69

Histon 70-1

WISBECH lost to MARCH by 6 runs

March 243-9 (B. Pyle 74, S. Brahmbhatt 55, U. Ranathunga 28, R. Pitigala 20, K. Haynes 4-43, A. Palmer 2-60).

Wisbech 237-9 (J. Bowers 56, D. Stannard 54, J. Williams 36, G. Freear 28, S. Brahmbhatt 3-41, B. Pyle 2-42, S. Rajaguru 2-52).

CAMBS DIVISION TWO

STAMFORD beat CASTOR by 44 runs

Stamford 147 (A, Birch 64, S. Chamberlain 44, R. Porter 5-24, S. Dockerill 4-14).

Castor 103 (A. Birch 3-15, S. Barrett 3-19, S. Chamberlain 2-29).

UFFORD PARK lost to CAMBRIDGE ST GILES by 3 wkts

Ufford Park 151 (W. Javed 47, T. Hart 43).

St Giles 155-7