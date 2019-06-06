Maggie quick on two wheels as well as two legs

Peterborough Athletic Club distance runner Maggie Skinner competed in the Tour of Cambridgeshire Gran Fondo 67-mile cycle race on Sunday and was thrilled to finish sixth overall, fourth female and second in her 35-39 age group.

In tough windy conditions she clocked an impressive 3:06:21 and is now considering taking her road cycling to the next level.

She said: “I’d never really considered myself to be a cyclist. I’ve always been a runner who cycles a bit!

“But since I’ve been out of action from running for almost a year now due to long term injuries I’ve discovered cycling in a big way and am excited for the future.”

Maggie nearly didn’t make it to the start line after suffering three broken ribs in a cycling accident earlier on in the year.

But recovery was quicker than expected.