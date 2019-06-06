Maggie quick on two wheels as well as two legs

Maggie Skinner (far right) with fellow Gran Fondo cyclists from left to right Katrina Pollack (6th), Gail Brown (5th) and Elli Estchild (2nd).
Peterborough Athletic Club distance runner Maggie Skinner competed in the Tour of Cambridgeshire Gran Fondo 67-mile cycle race on Sunday and was thrilled to finish sixth overall, fourth female and second in her 35-39 age group.

In tough windy conditions she clocked an impressive 3:06:21 and is now considering taking her road cycling to the next level.

She said: “I’d never really considered myself to be a cyclist. I’ve always been a runner who cycles a bit!

“But since I’ve been out of action from running for almost a year now due to long term injuries I’ve discovered cycling in a big way and am excited for the future.”

Maggie nearly didn’t make it to the start line after suffering three broken ribs in a cycling accident earlier on in the year.

But recovery was quicker than expected.