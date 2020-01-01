Lunn ends fantastic year with victory

Runner Josh Lunn recorded an easy win at the Gloucester 10-mile road race on Sunday.

He finished two minutes clear of his pursuers as he crossed the line in 49 mins 11 secs.

The Helpston Harrier capped a superb 2019 which has seen him move out of the shadow of Aaron Scott to make his own claim to the title of top local distance runner.

Lunn’s only letdown this year was when he stepped off the course in the Frankfurt Marathon. This was more than compensated for by a string of personal best times, England selection and, along with father Paul, breaking a world record.

In March they shattered the previous best for father and son combined times in a half-marathon.

Competing at Reading, Josh Clocked 1 hr 06 mins 29 secs and dad Paul finished in 1 hr 14 mins 04 secs to beat the previous record of 2 hrs 24 mins 47 secs.

Although he failed to last the course on his marathon debut in October, Lunn attributes his high mileage in preparation for the event to his impressive list of successes in 2019.