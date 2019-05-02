Lucy stars for TASK with a terrific title treble

It was a weekend to savour for the city’s TASK martial arts club - and in particular for star kickboxer Lucy Stirland.

Undefeated world champion Stirland stepped into the ring in Nottingham to fight Megan White for the Midlands light-heavyweight crown and was a comfortable winner.

Richard Atkinson (centre) and James Hickey (right).

The following day she travelled to Barnsley for the World Kickboxing Organisation (WKO) British Open Championships and added two more titles to her impressive tally.

“It was a quite remarkable weekend for Lucy, a truly amazing achievement,” said her coach Rob Taylor, himself a seven-times world kickboxing champion. “We are all very proud of her.”

TASK (Taylor’s Academy Sport Karate) had 14 fighters competing in Barnsley and returned with 15 medals - six of them gold.

Anastasija Jurgutyte from Dogsthorpe struck gold in her first competition since joining TASK. And she pulled it off by beating a girl in the final who had eliminated her more experienced team-mate, Skaiste Stukaite, in a close semi-final.

Anastasija Jurgutyte (centre) and Skaiste Stukaite (right).

Stukaite, not to be outdone, went on to win gold in the point fighting section. Other golds were won by Richard Atkinson and Joris Balocka.

TASK results from Barnsley:

Richard Atkinson: 1st Mens heavyweight light continuous kickboxing.

Lucy Stirland: 1st Ladies light continuous kickboxing; 1st Ladies boxing.

Anastasija Jurgutyte: 1st Girls light continuous kickboxing.

Skaiste Stukaite: 1st Girls point fighting; 3rd Girls light continuous kickboxing.

Joris Balocka:1st Boys point fighting.

Raihan Ebrahim: 2nd Boys advanced point fighting; 3rd Boys advanced light continuous kickboxing.

Davina Hopping: 2nd Ladies boxing.

Emilia Skupińska: 2nd Ladies lightweight point fighting.

Anujin Lkhagvajargal: 2nd girls point fighting 9-11 years; 3rd Girls light continuous kickboxing 9-11 years.

James Hickey: 3rd Mens heavyweight light continuous kickboxing.

Katie Simnett: 3rd Girls advanced light continuous kickboxing.