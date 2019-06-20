Local runners at their best in Grand Prix

Nene Valley Harriers and Peterborough AC athletes past and present were in action in a British Milers Club Grand Prix at Loughborough on Saturday.

Nene Valley’s Aaron Hunt ran a new PB of 1:56.23 while finishing sixth in his 800m race. Hunt was two places ahead of Peterborough AC’s Josh White whose time of 1:57.41 was also a lifetime best.

James McCrae, formerly of Nene Valley but now representing Sheffield club Hallamshire Harriers, ran a 1500m PB of 3:49.58 when finishing as runner-up in his race.

McCrae was involved in a great battle with Newham’s Josh Trigwell, who pipped him by just 0.2 of a second.

Nene Valley’s Alex Hampson clocked 4:01.57, finishing sixth in his 1500m with former Nene Valley distance runner Josh Lunn 13th in 4:06.60.

PAC man Shaun Walton has been slicing chunks off his lifetime bests this season and it was no surprise to see him do it again.

He has been impressing over a range of distances this year setting new best times from 800m to 10k and his rate of improvement shows no sign of slowing.

Making his debut in a BMC event he made the most of the swift pace in his 1500m race to knock more than four seconds off his best for the distance and come home seventh in 4:03.09.

Second claim Peterborough athlete Amittai Ben-Israel was competing in the same race as Walton and came home one place behind in 4:03.73 - another personal best time.