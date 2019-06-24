Local Formula One ace finished last, but still had fun

George Russell finished 19th of the 19th finishers in yesterday’s French Grand Prix in Le Castellet, but still managed to have some fun.

Russell, who hails from Tydd in the Fens, had a race long battle with Williams teammate Robert Kubica, but came off worse in an early incident when he was shunted off the track in the sixth lap.

“I had a bit of fun out there battling with Robert,” said Russell when asked to sum up the positives after the race.

“The fact is, the race was as expected. I’ve been saying the same thing for a number of races now as we don’t have anything major coming to the car in the coming races, so we just need to be patient, get through these weekends, try and learn as much as we can, and then hopefully in a number of races time, we can start the battle. So not satisfied and not disappointed with how it went.”

It was the first time this season Kubica has finished ahead of his 21 year-old teammate. Russell’s finishing position was his worst of the season. He was shoved to the back of the grid after picking up a technical penalty during qualification.

Lewis Hamilton won the race to extend his lead in the Drivers Championship.

Williams are the only team yet to win a point in Formula One this season.

Lewis HamThe next race is in Austria on Sunday (June 30).