Local cricket legend Alan Weston passed away suddenly this morning (December 10).

Alan was a top-class batsman who played for the powerful Baker Perkins side for many seasons. He also turned out for APV Baker, Brotherhoods, Peterborough Town and Whittlesey and was a regular county player for Hunts and Hunts Over 50s.

Alan was one of three outstanding cricketing brothers of whom Ronnie Weston is the only survivor. Jim Weston passed away a few years ago.

Alan played one of the great Jaidka Cup Final innings - the area’s leading 20-over competition - in the 1990s when smacking 98 against Peterborough Town seconds. It was a record score in the final at the time.

Alan was 76 and leaves a widow, two children, one grandchild and two step-grandchildren.

Funeral details will be revealed shortly.