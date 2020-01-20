Local bowler wins another world title...and he’s in another final on Tuesday playing against his regular partner!

Local bowler Nick Brett and his England colleague Greg Harlow lifted the World indoor pairs title for the second time today (January 20) when they defeated the defending champions from Scotland, Paul Foster and Alex Marshall 10-6, 6-8, 2-1.

Having lost in the last two finals, it proved third time lucky for the English pair who were outstanding against the four-time winners who in turn were quick to acclaim the new champions, with Marshall saying that they were worthy winners on the day having produced a masterclass of bowls.

Brett, who was arguably the outstanding player on the rink, added: “When you play in a world final against two of the best players in the world you can’t afford to be average otherwise you don’t get the job done.”

The England pair took the first set 10-6 which included conceding three shots on the first end of the match and a double on the last of the nine ends when it was purely academic, as in between they were in command.

It was nip and tuck in the second with the Scots duo forcing a tie-break with two shots on the last end for an 8-6 victory.

After winning the first tie-break end, the English pair thought they had the title in the bag only for Marshall to produce a stunning draw shot to square the issue, but he couldn’t rescue the situation again in the decider, so Brett and Harlow claimed the title for the first time since 2014.

Brett and Harlow will be in opposing corners tomorrow (January 21) afternoon when they compete in the mixed pairs final.