Les is Sharp alongside King to lift National crown, Whittlesey trio are just champion

Gill KIng and Les Sharp.
Northants bowlers reached eight finals at the English Bowling Federation National Championships at Skegness, but unfortunately could only convert two of them into silverware,

Federation stalwart Les Sharp achieved a long-held ambition to win a national title by winning the senior mixed pairs with Yaxley colleague Gill King, defeating Durham 18-14 in the final after wins against North Essex (18-15), Northumberland (17-15) and North Cambs (27-6).

Stephen and Louise Harris.

The Whittlesey Manor rink of Roger Stevens, Steve Lander (substitute for Martin Welsford) and Graham Agger lifted the three-bowl triples title by defeating Suffolk 21-11 in the final which followed victories over North Cambs (21-16) and Cleveland (18-17) on an extra end measure.

Welsford was forced to pull out halfway through the semi-final with a back problem, and so Lander stepped in to win this title for a second time.

Stephen Harris (Blackstones), who was unbeaten in all four of his events at the start of the penultimate day, ended up beaten in two finals and two semi-finals, but had the consolation of being named ‘Under 25 Player of the Tournament.’

After losing his four-bowl singles semi-final 18-21 to Cleveland after wins against Notts (21-9) and North Cambs (21-11), and the open under 25 pairs semi-final with Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) 13-18 to Suffolk after defeating Cleveland 20-11, he suffered a 7-24 mixed pairs final defeat with sister Louise at the hands of Notts, having earlier beaten North Essex (21-18) and North Cambs (17-16).

Whittlesey Manor's Steve Lander, Roger Stevens and Graham Agger.

His heartbreak continued on the final morning when he was beaten 15-21 by Suffolk in the under 25 singles decider, with his sister going down 16-21 to North Cambs in the women’s equivalent on an adjoining green.

Stephen had wins against North Cambs (21-8), Humberside (21-12) and Durham (21-11) en route to the final, while Louise was involved in two nail-biting 21-20 wins against Notts and Derbys.

Northants were so close to doubling their national title tally as defending champions Paul Dalliday, Simon Law and Tristan Morton (Parkway) dropped a three on the last end to lose 16-17 to Derbyshire in the two-bowl triples final, while Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl) had the frustration of a 20-21 defeat in the two-bowl singles final against Lincolnshire, having led 20-19.

Parkway had beaten Norfolk (22-14) and Humberside (21-16) on the way to the final – James Harford substituted for Leamington-bound Morton in the semi-final – while Moir accounted for North Cambs (21-17), Derbyshire (21-19) and Hunts (21-17).

After defeating Lincolnshires (20-14) and Northumberland (14-6), the Stamford rink of Moira and Helen Holroyd and Ann Holmes were soundly beaten 1-25 by Cleveland in the three-bowl triples final.