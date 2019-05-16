Kong leads the way for Nene Valley Harriers with a golden double

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers won an astonishing 43 medals at the Camnbridgeshire County Championships in Cambridge over the weekend.

As usual many of the younger athletes made their mark in the sprint events and under 17 William Kong won two golds, running a PB of 52.7 in the 400m and clocking 58.2 for a comfortable win in the 400m hurdles.

Lydia Church won the senior ladies shot.

Kong also jumped 6.07m for long jump silver.

Serial race winner Freddie Fraser won the under 17 100m hurdles in a time of 13.75, and Joseph Purbrick made it a Nene Valley one-two with a 13.86 clocking.

The ladies under 17 80m hurdles was won by Katie Calcutt in 12.2,and Daneeko Shepherd’s time of 25.00 won him gold in the under 15 200m. Shepherd doubled up in the 100m and won silver with a time of 12.17

Under 17 Alicja Gawronski ran 42.6 for 300m silver and 26.71 for 200m bronze, and Tomi Ogonyoye also won two medals crossing the line in 24.10 for under 20 200m silver and clocking 52.7 for 400m bronze.

Katie Calcutt won the Under 17 hurdles.

Abraham Jones picked up under 20 100m silver in a speedy 11.83,along with 200m bronze with a time of 24.11.

Kai Chilvers ran a PB of 40.9 for under 15 300m gold.

Under 13 Ruby Blakeley showed her versatility with 800m silver in 2:35.92 and 200m bronze with a clocking of 30.5.

Away from the track Simon Achurch won his usual stash of senior throwing medals, collecting shot putt gold with a distance of 11.82m. Achurch also picked up the hammer and discus silver along with javelin bronze.

Kian Meadows threw 11.44m for gold in the under 20 shot.

Lydia Church won the senior ladies shot gold with a throw of 12.18m while Elizabeth Moorhouse threw 12.74m for under 17 gold. Church also won discus bronze.

Young thrower George Harrison won under 17 hammer gold with a throw of 42.22m.

LINCS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nene Valley were also in the medals at the Lincolnshire County Championships in Grantham and Holly Aslin won under 17 gold in the 100m, long jump and javelin. She clocked 13.01 over 100m, jumped 4.96m and threw the javelin 21.57m.

Molly Peel ran a time of 4:56.48 for under 17 1500m gold and under 20 Jasmine Allen won long jump gold with a 5.11m leap and 100m gold in 13.21.

Archie Rainbow is the under 20 800m champion after storming away from the field to win with a time of 1:59.11.

It was a good day for the Hemmings siblings with Evie winning the under 13 1500m in 5:28.4 as well as the 800m.

Lottie Hemmings won under 15 3000m gold while her young brother Louis took under 11 long jump bronze with a jump of 2.64m just two days after his ninth birthday.

Ellie Odlin won the under 17 800m and 300m, clocking 44.6 in the 300m.

Under 15 Alexa Boole finished third in both the 300m and long jump while her brother Fraser won under 13 shot silver with a distance of 4.36m.