King’s Keys in charge of Rutland Division One after Market Deeping collapse, two wins for Barnack, Rajaguru runs riot for March, Bourne blasted by Gatting, inconsistent Cambs, Stamford Charity Cup results and quarter-final draw,

King’s Keys are the early pacesetters in Rutland Division One, but they had to work hard to get the better of Market Deeping in their latest match (May 13).

Deeping looked set to chase down King’s Keys’ 201 all out quite comfortably thanks to early half centuries from John McDougall (55) and Connor Gillett (54), but their last seven batsmen scored just five runs between them and they finished 13 runs short.

Ajaz Akhtar struck 50 for Barnack at Wisbech.

March are second after beating Grantham thanks mainly to 6-19 from overseas star Saranga Rajaguru, but reigning champions Barnack look like being the team to beat again. They made it two wins from two matches with a seven-wicket success at Wisbech Town.

Evergreen Ajaz Akhtar struck 50 as Barnack cruised past a Wisbech total of 139.

Market Deeping and Barnack made progress in the Stamford Charity Cup last night (May 13) with wins over Nassington and Castor respectively in two low-scoring T20 matches. Mo Yaseen (4-22) did the damage with the ball for Barnack after a fine spell from Shaun Dunn of Castor (3-9).

Stamford Town, last season’s runners-up, are also into the quarter-finals after a seven-wicket win over Ufford Park.

Captain Tom Williams (45no) steered Stamford past Ufford’s 123-7. Joe Harrington of Ufford struck four sixes in his unbeaten 54.

Quarter-final draw (to be played June 3): Stamford Town v Market Deeping, Barnack v Burghley Park, Bourne v Ketton Sports, King’s Keys v Uppingham.

Bourne were well beaten at crack Norfolk side Swardeston in the second round of the ECB Club Championship. Joe Gatting, nephew of former England captain Mike, smacked 104 not out from just 71 balls for the winners.

Cambs won one and lost one of their two Unicorns T2) matches against Suffolk at Woolpit.

RESULTS

Sunday, May 12

UNICORNS T20 TROPHY

Suffolk beat CAMBS by 7 wkts

Cambs 133-9 (B. Seabrook 41, W. Hussain 23).

Suffolk 134-3.

Suffolk lost to Cambridgeshire by 27 runs

Cambs 168-8 (W. Hussain 52, E. Ballard 34, R. Sayer 21, J. Tetley 21).

Suffolk 141 (S. Rippington 3-6, C. Craig 2-14, B. Seabook 2-18, R. Gordon 2-40).

ECB CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Second Round

SWARDESTON beat BOURNE by 72 runs

Swardeston 279-6 (J. Gatting 104no, C. Taylor 63, B. Stroud 2-37, C. Cheer 2-65).

Bourne 207 (S. Evison 47, T. Dixon 37, J. Berry 28, D. Bandaranaike 22no).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division ONE

WISBECH lost to BARNACK by 7 wkts

Wisbech 139 (R. Howell 41, H. McCulloch 21, K. Ikhlaq 3-22, A. Butt 3-31).

Barnack 140-3 (A. Akhtar 50, A. Butt 22no, K. Ikhlaq 22no, M. Yasir 20, J. Dunning 2-38)

March beat Grantham by 4 wkts

Grantham 139 (J. Dobson 46, C. Wilson 37, S. Rajaguru 6-19, S. Clarke 2-41).

March 142-6 (R. Moden 28, J. Skillen 22no, S. Rajaguru 21, B. Pyle 21).

Market Deeping lost to King’s Keys by 13 runs

King’s Keys 201 (U. Sadiq 46, M. Anjum 32, T. Anderson 4-28).

Market Deeping 188 (J. McDougall 55, C. Gillett 54, K. Judd 37, S. Malton 24).

Monday, May 13

STAMFORD CHARITY CUP

First round

UFFORD PARK lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 7 wkts

Ufford 123-7 (J. Harrington 54, A. Birch 3-19, R. Field 2-16).

Stamford 126-3 (T. Williams 45no, S. Chamberlain 25no, A. Birch 22, J. Neville 2-25).

CASTOR lost to BARNACK by 15 runs

Barnack 91-9 (A. Munir 32, M. Hammad 31, S. Dunn 3-9, R. Smith 3-36).

Castor 77 (B. Purcell 29, M. Yaseen 4-22, S. Amir 3-18).

MARKET DEEPING beat NASSINGTON by 29 runs

Market Deeping 111 (J. Smith 30, S. Malton 21, C. Gillett 20no).

Nassington 82