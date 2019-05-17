King’s Keys and Wisbech win the first Jaidka Cup matches of 2019, strong over 50s debut from Ajaz Akhtar and Hunts have been in T20 action

Have your say

King’s Keys and Wisbech Town launched the new-look Jaidka Cup T20 competition with victories (May 15).

King’s Keys pipped Barnack by 11 runs, while Wisbech defeated new entrants Falcon by 85 runs in the first group matches of the 2019 competition. The Jaidka Cup has adopted the rules of the ECB’s ‘Hundred’ competition for this summer.

Ajaz Akhtar hit 85 as Cambs beat Hunts in a National over 50s game.

Wahid Javed (47) and Usman Sadiq (41) top scored in King’s Keys 155-6, with Shazhad Amir hitting 47 for Barnack.

Paul Edgeller and Gary Freear both struck half centuries in a Wisbech total of 159.

The top team from each of three groups qualify for the semi-finals along with the best runner-up.

King’s Keys would confirm their semi-final spot by beating holders Bourne next Wednesday (May 22). Peterborough Town (at Nassington) and Ramsey (at Falcon) also play their first matches in the competition next week.

Cambridgeshire won the National Over 50s derby against Huntingdonshire by 146 runs at Saffron Walden this week. Former Cambs Minor Counties and Peterborough Town skipper Ajaz Akhtar marked his debut in the competition by scoring 85 of Cambs’ 278-5.

Hunts first XI played three T20 friendlies, beating an Armed Forces team and a Northants Under 19 side before losing to Cambridge University at Fenners.

Ramsey’s Michael Cafferkey, Mohammed Danyaal of Peterborough Town, Zeeshan Manzoor of Ketton Sports and Castor’s Ryan Evans all performed well.

Results

JAIDKA CUP

Group Matches

BARNACK lost to KING’S KEYS by 11 runs

King’s Keys 155-6 (W. Javed 47, U. Sadiq 41).

Barnack 144-6 (S. Amir 47, K. Ikhlaq 35, A. Butt 21).

WISBECH beat FALCON by 85 runs

Wisbech 159-4 (P. Edgeller 50, G. Freear 50).

Falcon 74.

NATIONAL OVER 50s

CAMBRIDGESHIRE beat HUNTS by 146 runs

Cambs 278-5 (A. Akhtar 85, S. Hinson 70, B. Norman 62, D. Carlaw 2-41).

Hunts 132-8 (B. Milne 41, J. McDougall 24, T. Westley 3-23, L. Ingram 2-19).

T20 Friendlies

CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY beat HUNTS by 69 runs

Cambs Uni 160-5 (J. Valand 2-21).

Hunts 91 (Z. Manzoor 29).

HUNTS beat UK ARMED FORCES CA by 2 wkts

UK Armed Forces 104 (I Saxena 2-14, R. Evans 2-20, J. Carpenter 2-27).

Hunts 105-8 (M. Cafferkey 34).

HUNTS beat NORTHANTS U19s by 11 runs

Hunts 132-7 (J. Carpenter 30, M. Levine 22, Z. Manzoor 21).

Northants 121-9 (I. Saxena 2-18, J. Carpenter 2-21, R. Evans 2-22, M. Danyaal 2-24).