‘Keyboard warriors haven’t got a clue’ says Peterborough Panthers boss

Peterborough Panthers team boss Carl Johnson has taken a swipe at social media and internet users who questioned his decision to draft in Ricky Wells as a guest at reserve for the injury Bradley Wilson-Dean for last week’s thrilling Premiership win over Swindon.

Wells picked up a dozen points and played a key part as Panthers came back from eight points down to win by 10.

“A lot of people questioned whey I brought Ricky in as a guest,” Johnson said. “But he showed everyone why!

“He might not be having the best of seasons by his standards, but I’ve seen him have a lot of good meetings at our track and felt he could do that again.

“It was great to see Ricky get so many points at reserve. He was told to just get out on the track and enjoy his racing and he rode really well as a result.

“It just goes to show the keyboard warriors haven’t got a clue what they’re on about. They always write people off before they have turned a wheel and it is a real bugbear of mine.”

The success against Swindon came complete with more thrilling action at an Alwalton venue which underwent extensive winter surgery from club owner and track expert Buster Chapman.

Johnson added: “The track is getting better and better with every meeting that goes by.

“It wasn’t easy to prepare for last week after so much rain in the previous week, but it came good and served up some great racing.

“It’s fast but it’s also exciting and I don’t think anyone could have any complaints about what they’ve seen here this season.”

Panthers now have three home meetings in succession as they host Ipswich on Monday (July 1), Wolverhampton on July 11 and table-topping Belle Vue on July 15.