Ketton Sports host the holders in pick of T20 ties

Have your say

Ketton Sports take on holders Uppingham in the first round of the Stamford KO Shield at Pit Lane tonight (May 20, 6pm).

Uppingham beat Castor in a thrilling final last year by virtue of losing fewer wickets after a tied match.

Nassington host Ufford Park and Barnack entertain Market Deeping in tonight’s other first round ties.

Holders Bourne make their bow in the 2109 Jaidka Cup on Wednesday (May 22) when travelling to King’s Keys. Last year’s runners-up Ramsey are at Falcon and Peterborough Town are at home to Nassington.

FIXTURES

Monday, May 20

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

First round: Nassington v Ufford Park, Ketton Sports v Uppingham, Barnack v Market Deeping.

Wednesday, May 22

JAIDKA CUP

Group One; Peterborough Town v Nassington.

Group Two: King’s Keys v Bourne.

Group Three: Falcon v Ramsey.