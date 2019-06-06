Kendal the king on Horsehoe

JVAC were back at Decoy Lakes on Sunday fishing Four Islands and the Horseshoe Lakes.

Those on the Horseshoe saw the best of the action and Lee Kendal took an impressive 182lb 2oz from peg five to win. He fished casters on the long pole to start the match finishing with a flurry with casters in the margins.

Second from peg one was Mick King with 152lb 7oz.

Over on Four Islands Paul Faulkner drew peg nine and fished the margins all day with red maggot over micro pellet for 85lb 10oz and the lake win. Second was Nick Carlton with 77lb 8oz.

OVER 55s

There was a good turnout for the Over 55s Decoy Friday match on the Willows.

Peg one with the wind blowing into it was always going to be a favoured draw on the day and Trevor Dew made no mistake with a matchwinning 83lb 14oz. He caught on paste then pellet and corn in various areas of the swim taking a few good carp along with F1s, skimmers and barbel.

Runner-up was Tom Neil from peg 28, fishing pellet and paste for 79lb 12oz, followed by Mick King on 70lb 14oz.

Chris Saunders leads the points league after 10 matches with 27 with Roy Whincup second on 21.