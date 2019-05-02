Ken wades in to win by default!

Hotpoint AC fished the Oak Pool at Decoy on Sunday, a lake that produced some big weights and some very big fish in the previous day’s match.

Unfortunately most of the field struggled badly in the first half of the match with only Kev Schneider catching right from the off.

In fact come the final whistle he was well ahead of everyone else.

However, a massive mistake calculating the size of the fish saw him out of contention after one of his nets was way over the permitted limit. A lesson leant the hard way I am sorry to say.

That left me the default winner on the day with 93lb 4oz caught in the margin swims on peg seven in the second half of the match after feeding them heavily with micro pellets and dead red maggots.

On peg one was runner-up Pete Sanderson with a level 86lb and in third place from peg 27 was Tyrone Horn with 71lb 15oz.

JVAC

JVAC were on the Decoy complex fishing the Beastie Pool on Sunday which saw Perry Briggs take the honours with 115lb 10oz from peg 23.

He caught on a feeder fished over to the island, netting carp to 8lb.

Coming a very close second with 114lb 3oz was Lee Kendal on peg six. He stuck to the margins with big baits.

Third position went to Jim Regan with 113lb 10oz from peg 30. He fished a pole and pellet approach.

FENLAND RODS

Yet another club out on the Decoy complex at the weekend were Fenland Rods.

They fished the usually productive Six Island Pool but the fish are all down in the big basin right now though so those at the car park end struggled for bites.

Top rod from peg 12 was Matt Lutkin. He put a modest 69lb 6oz to the scales all caught on the feeder with sweetcorn.

Coming in a close second from peg 10 was Callum Judge with 67lb 10oz, followed by Bob Allen on 62lb 3oz.