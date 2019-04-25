Jaden wins a full set of medals for England

Peterborough martial arts star Jaden Harris was in great form when representing England recently.

Kickboxer Harris was competing for the England BCKA team in the Battle Of the North tournament in Northern Ireland and returned with a fistful of medals.

She won a gold medal in the Ladies Under 65kg light contact category, a silver in the Ladies points open weight section and completed the full set with a bronze in the Ladies Under 65kg points class.

Harris is sponsored by Tony and Gina Setchfield from the Honey Bees Cafe in Paston Lane, Peterborough, and Tony said: “We were so pleased to be able to sponsor Jaden to attend the Battle of the North. She is a fantastic fighter and a regular at our cafe. We are very proud of her.”

Harris is also an instructor as well as competitor and runs her own club on Mondays at Lifestyle Fitness Peterborough at Peterborough Regional College. (6.30-8pm).

For details about more BCKA clubs in the area contact Andy Whitwell on 07969 792286.