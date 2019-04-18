It’s Perry versus Gilbert at The Crucible

Have your say

Joe Perry will play number 16 seed David Gilbert in the first round of the Betfred World Championship.

Perry (44) from Chatteris breezed through three qualfying matches to make it to The Crucible for a 16th time.

Gilbert (37) is from Tamworth and has been in fine form this season, reaching the final of both the German Masters and the Yushan World Open.

Amateur James Cahill has been handed a dream draw after he was paired against Ronnie O’Sullivan, the five-time winner, world number one and almost unbackable favourite.

Defending champion Mark Williams will face Martin Gould.

The full first round draw (seedings in brackets):

Mark Williams (1) vs Martin Gould

Joe Perry vs David Gilbert (16)

Barry Hawkins (9) vs Li Hang

Scott Donaldson vs Kyren Wilson (8)

John Higgins (5) vs Mark Davis

Graeme Dott vs Stuart Bingham (8)

Shaun Murphy (13) vs Luo Honghao

Michael Georgiou vs Neil Robertson (4)

Mark Selby (3) vs Zhao Xintong

Gary Wilson vs Luca Brecel (14)

Jack Lisowski (11) vs Ali Carter

Zhou Yuelong vs Mark Allen (6)

Judd Trump (7) vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Anthony McGill vs Ding Junhui (10)

Stephen Maguire (15) vs Tian Pengfei

James Cahill vs Ronnie O’Sullivan (2)