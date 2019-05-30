It’s from Russia with love for city speedster

Peterborough speedster Dmitrij Sribnyj has just returned from Russia with a stunning victory under his bonnet.

The 38 year-old export manager from Walton, a former British and European grid racing champion, was one of 34 top European drivers invited to take part in Kazan Unlim Day at the Kazan Arena in south west Russia.

Dmitrij Sribnyj in action at the Kazan Arena in Russia.

Driving his SCR Subaru Impreza, Sribnyj set the stadium alight from the word go as he clocked the fastest lap overall in practice.

Over 6,000 people turned up the following day for the Gymkhana racing and they witnessed some dynamic driving by Sribnyj.

He roared to victory in all his knockout runs in the AWD class and that put him in the Battle of Champions final against RWD class winner Arkady Tsaregradsev, a World Cup winner from Serbia, in his extremely well-built Nissan Skyline.

And after a cracking race it was the Peterborough driver who came out on top.

Sribnyj said: “It was a wonderful weekend, everything about it - the racing, the venue, the organisation - was brilliant and we put on a mind blowing show for everyone.

“I would like to say a massive thank-you to all my sponsors and partners who make all my motorsport adventures possible and successful, especially to Scoobyclinic for keeping my SCR cars in top condition and competitive on international level.”