It’s a treble top for Peterborough Athletic Club

Peterborough Athletic Club put in a strong showing at Sunday’s East Anglian League match at the Embankment with the Under 15 boys, Under 17 men and senior women all finishing top of their age categories.

And the Under 15 boys achieved their win in style with every athlete achieving a personal best (PB) performance.

Peterborough Athletic Club's 10m runners at the East Anglian League meeting.

Ronnie Davey won the B string discus with a PB of 17.86m while in the sprints Dontae Bowling won the 200m A race in 25.0 and Matthew Hawkridge achieved PBs in both the 100m (13.7) and 200m (27.9) B races as did Jake Lee in the 100m (12.9).

In the 300m Caleb Topping equalled his PB and Neilas Virsilas improved his best to 44.7.

Max Roe produced a PB in the 80m hurdles of 11.7 and there were also lifetime bests for Topping (2.28.7) and Louis Moulton (2.34.4) in the 800m and Oliver Beasley (4.55) and Lewis Wiles (4.54) in the 1500m.

In the throws Tennyson Fletcher improved in both the shot (7.62m) and discus (18.70m), while Roe achieved a PB in the shot (8.88m).

Louis Moulton on a high for Peterborough AC.

Jumping for joy in the long jump pit were Jake Lee with 5.41m and Roe with 5.06m while Louie Brooks, competing for the first time, impressed in the triple jump with a PB of 10.39m.

For the victorious Under 17 men’s squad there were wins on the track by Bryce Tshabalala in the A string 100m and B string 200m (12.00 and 24.8), Dylan Egbe in the 100m B string (12.00) and for Benji Davies in the 800m with a PB of 2.01.4. Davies also ran a PB in the 400m of 52.8.

In the field events Dylan Phillips won the high jump (1.65m) and B string long jump with a new PB of 5.24m. Brother Luke Phillips also threw a new PB in the discus with a distance of 24.86m.

Big points scorers on the track for the senior women were Megan Sims, who won the 400m in 61.0, Sarah Caskey in the 800m and 1500m (2.36 and 5.15.8), Laura Whitton in the 800m (2.28.5) and Kay Gibson in the 1500m.

Bryce Tshabalala and Dylan Egbe in 100m action for PAC.

In field events valuable points came from throwers Nichola Gibson and Georgie Ives Lapin.

The Under 13 boys had two athletes comple a hat-trick of victories. Jack Wheatley won the A string hurdles in a PB of 14.0 and the B string 100m and 200m while Mark Dall won the A string 100m and 200m and B string long jump.

In the 800m James Hill produced a time of 2.48 to take seven seconds of his PB.

In the field Ashton Fletcher achieved a big PB in the javelin and a second place in the discus and Herbie Hilliard, competing in his first year, won the A string long jump in a new PB of 3.84m.

Benji Davies won the Under 17 800m.

The team was supported with some good performances by Leo Sangiorgio, Paul Ojelade and Karma Pierrel.

On the track for the senior men Aiden Painter was second in the 100m B race with a new PB of 12.9, Patryk Szpryngiel equalled his PB of 54.0 for second place in the 400m, Shaun Walton won the 800m (2.00.8), Ben Heron the A string 1500m (4.16.5) and Duncan Mcgrory the B string (5.06.3).

In the field events Jamie Horne won the high jump with 1.90m and Nathaniel Amaoade the triple jump with 12.74m.

Despite fielding smaller teams, the older girls still had a lot to celebrate with wins in the Under 15 girls age group for Lola Hillard in the long jump and B string 100m, for Alice Bennett in the 75m hurdles and high jump, and for Danni Owusu-Ansah in the B string high jump.

Saffron Tasker had a fantastic run in the 300m to win in 43.8 while Jasmin Heron was third in 47.2.

For the Under 17 women Elizabeth Taylor won the 300m and 200m (42.3 and 26.4) and Tilda Guest ran a PB in the 1500m of 6.00 and Megan Sheils threw a PB of 23.20m in the hammer.

PAC senior Aiden Painter in action in the long jump.

Competing for the first time in the Under 11 catergory were Alex Griggs , Samuel Roper, Oliver Arber, Thomas Lindsey, Amelia Barron, Madison Paterson, Danielle Daboh and Heidi Goodley Grey while Joshua Wiles and Charlotte Smith pulled on the club vest for the second time.