It could be the greatest weekend in City of Peterborough’s history

City of Peterborough are ready to tackle the biggest and most important weekend in the club’s history.

And they want to make it the greatest weekend by reaching the English Hockey Cup final for the first time before clinching a place in Division One of the National League.

That would represent the highest level of hockey ever seen in Peterborough and make the club the highest ranked team in the East region structure.

City, who finished seventh in the National League East Conference, host North Conference champions Bowden in their cup semi-final at Bretton Gate tomorrow (April 27, 1pm start) before immediately heading north ready to face Preston in a National League play-off decider on Sunday (April 28).

City need to do no worse than lose by a single goal to qualify for Division One.

City manager Graham Finding said: “The play-off game on Sunday is massive for us as it offers a great opportunity to play at the highest level in the club’s history.

“And for the first time Petborough could be placed as the highest ranked club in the entire East structure, above all the clubs that have at some point competed at National League level, including, Old Loughtonians, Cambridge City, Wapping, West Herts, St Albans, Cambridge University, Harleston Magpies, Ipswich, Chelmsford and Bedford.

“We have no doubt about the tough task ahead of us at Preston, and we travel with the 16 players that have served us so well in recent games.

“We have fantastic strength in depth through the club, with our second team having gained promotion to the Premier A Division in the East League.

“This gives us a great opportunity to manage pitch time in the cup semi final, allowing us to ensure that we field a strong side for both fixtures.

“The possibility of winning both a place in the cup final and promotion to Division One makes this probably the greatest weekend ever for Peterborough hockey.

“It arrives on the back of superb coaching from Mike Yeoman and out of a league where other clubs are floating in money and resources.

“Every single player in our squad plays simply because he wants to be a part of an outstanding Peterborough team and club.”

*Mini hockey players contest the second ‘Peter Leaton Cup’ at Bretton Gate on Sunday.

The competition named after Peterborough Town Sports Club’s long-serving and popular chairman is for under 8s, 10s and 12s. Leaton was instrumental in setting up the mini hockey section at Bretton Gate, one that has helped produce several first-team players.

The event runs from 9.30am-4pm and food and drink, music and games are available throughout.