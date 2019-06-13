International call-up for PAC runner Fell

Peterborough Athletic Club’s Simon Fell has received a call-up to represent the England Masters team after his run at the Hull Half-Marathon.

Coming home in 77:36 and in 13th place on the winding route in Hull secured him a place in the team to compete in the representative match at the Maidenhead Half.

The run at Hull, which was a qualifying event, saw Fell home as fourth Over 40 and earned him an automatic qualifying slot for the event later this year.

Having set a new personal best for the distance of 74:28 at the Vitality Big Half earlier this year, Fell is continuing to show strong form and will now have his sights set on fast times over the shorter distances before pulling on the England vest on September 1.

Fell said: “I’m really excited to be selected. It’s a real honour. I just can’t wait to get on the start line in September.”