In-form Pardoe smashes a Peterborough Cycling Club record

In-form Paul Pardoe has broken Peterborough Cycling Club’s 10 mile time trial record by going below the 19-minute mark for the first time.

Pardoe took first place at the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 10 Mile Championships at Newmarket, with a blistering time of 18m 34s.

He beat Jason Boutell of Team Vision by two seconds, winning the prestigious Zak Carr Trophy ahead of a field of 125 of the region’s fastest riders.

PCC’s Matt Senter was fourth overall in 18m 52s. Kevin Hobbs finished in 11th place with19m 43s, setting a new PCC Vets record and becoming the first ever club Veteran to break the 20 minute barrier for 10 miles.

James Boardley (21m 18s) and Martin Atkinson (21m 39s) both took advantage of the good conditions to post PB’s on the day.

PCC also secured the Team win with a combined time of 57m 09s beating Bedfordshire RRT 2nd in 58m 09s and Team Vision Racing 3rd in 58m 34s.