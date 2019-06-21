Huge game as Peterborough Town visit the reigning Northants Premier Division champions, Cambridgeshire start Unicorns Championship campaign at March Town CC

Have your say

Peterborough Town face a two-week test of their Northants Premier Division title credentials.

Table-topping Town are away to reigning champions Finedon tomorrow (June 22) before hosting second-placed Brigstock on June 29.

The city side lead the pack by a point in a congested top six after rain thwarted all the leaders’ attempts to force a positive result last weekend.

Town were 169-4 with 11 overs to go on a sluggish pitch at Desborough when the match was abandoned.

“It’s a huge couple of weeks for us,” captain David Clarke said.

“Finedon away is always one of the biggest and best matches in the calendar and we are keen to get revenge for the two defeats we suffered against them last season.

“We are a better team this summer. We bat deep and we have a bowling attack for all conditions, but then so do Finedon so it should be a great game. A win would set us up nicely for the Brigstock game the following week.

“Last weekend was frustrating, but two heavy rain showers made play impossible which was a shame as we looked in a strong position.

“The wicket was slow and we would have bowled well on it given the chance.

“The good news was everyone else at the top was washed out so we managed to stay top.”

Wisbech Town host March Town in the Fenland Derby in Division of the Cambs League tomorrow (12.30pm) and Stamford entertain Castor in a local Division Two game.

Market Deeping are back in Lincs Premier Division action at home to Scunthorpe tomorrow (noon). Bourne visit bottom club Alford.

Cambs open their Unicorns Championship campaign with a three-day contest against Norfolk at March Town CC starting on Sunday (June 23).

Peterborough Town pair Rob Sayer and Josh Smith have been selected for a side that will be skippered by Wisbech Town all rounder James Williams.

Camsb: E. Ballard, W. Hussain, C. Guest, B. Seabrook, J. Smith, J. Williams, L. Thomason, R. Sayer, B. Allison, S. Rippington, W. Gowler.

FIXTURES

Saturday, June 22

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Finedon v Peterborough Town, Oundle Town v Old Northamptonians.

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

(Noon): Alford v Bourne, Market Deeping v Scunthorpe.

CAMBS LEAGUE

(12.30pm) Division One: Histon v Ramsey, Wisbech v March.

Division Two: Stamford v Castor, Ufford Park v Cambridge St Giles.

Sunday, June 23

UNICORNS CHAMPIONSHIP

(11am) Eastern Division: Cambridgeshire v Norfolk (for three days at March Town).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v Market Deeping, Grantham v Wisbech, Oundle Town v Castor, Peterborough Town v March.