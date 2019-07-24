Hot Herrick, Dockerill the destroyer, all the top local batting and bowling performances

Damien Herrick smacked an unbeaten 158 as Uffington seconds beat Stewart & Lloyds by six wickets in a high scoring Rutland Division Four match.

That was enough to top the Peterborough Telegraph Merit Table batting charts.

Stuart Dockerill.

Top of the bowling charts was Castor’s Stuart Dockerill with a 7-16 spell against Blunham in Cambs Division Two, although Ufford Park’s Jan Neville (7-21) was prominent once again.

Hunts Division Three leaders Adidda had to work hard before beating Werrington by three wickets to extend their advantage at the top to 57 points. Mohammed Asif struck an unbeaten 112 for Werrington.

Werrington did claim a shock 32-run win over Rutland Division Two leaders Uffington as Rashid Zafar struck 55 not out. George Hartley made 53 for Uffington.

For the third week in a row Burghley’s first and second XIs tasted success in the Hunts League. In Division One the Bears’ senior side despatched Upwood by 95 runs after a strong opening stand between Michael Hobbiss (61) and Elliott Cooper (56) helped power them up to 267-8. And in Division Four James Biggs (2-18 & 50no) was in top form as the second team beat Upwood seconds by four wickets. The first XI are now third.

Peterborough Town off-spinner Rob Sayer took eight wickets in the match as Cambs beat Beds by 55 runs in the Unicorns Championship at Wisbech. Sayer bowled 52 overs in the match, 26 in each innings, for figures of 5-37 and 3-48.

MERIT TABLE

Batting

D. Herrick (Uffington) *158

M. Asif (Werrington) *112

A. Popat (P’boro Town 2nds) *101

A. Steels (Castor) *89

R. Harris (Orton Park 2nds) *81

A. Butt (Barnack) *76

M. Esser (Wisbech Town 2nds) 73

Hamish Bell (Ufford Park) 70

S. Ali (Hampton) 67

J. Bolsover (Oundle Town 2nds) 66

G. Freear (Wisbech) 65

M. Blakley (Nassington) *64

K. Markham (Nassington) 62

M. Hobbiss (Burghley Park) 61

J. Jeffrey (Oundle Town 3rds) 60

R. Milne (Hunts Over 50s) 60

D. Sayer (Peterborough Town) 60

B. Andrews (Spalding) 59

S. Albutt (Wisbech Town) 59

J. Miller (Ketton Sports) 58

N. Buckingham (Bretton) 57

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) 56

S. Evison (Bourne) 56

R. Zafar (Werrington) *55

J. Newton (Spalding) 55

S. Denton (Oundle 2nds) 53

G. Hartley (Uffington) 53

M. Rose (Market Deeping) 53

S. Chaudhary (King’s Keys) 52

L. Thomason (Cambs) 51

J. Biggs (Burghley Park 2nds) *50

V. Matta (Adiida) *50

*Denotes not out

BOWLING

S. Dockerill (Castor) 7-16

J. Neville (Ufford Park) 7-21

R. Field (Stamford Town) 6-22

T. Juggins (Stamford Town) 6-35

S. Perera (Market Deeping) 5-21

R. Sayer (Cambs) 5-27