Holders Uppingham survive a last-ball drama, easy wins for Market Deeping and Barnack

Holders Uppingham survived a major scare before advancing to the semi-finals of the Stamford Charity Cup last night (June 3).

Uppingham required three from the final ball to overtake a King’s Keys tally of of 138-6 in their T20 clash at Woodlands and Michael ‘Billy’ Beaver promptly hit it for four to secure a two-wicket win. It was the first ball Beaver had faced and a misfield at fine leg helped it over the boundary.

Uppingham will now meet Bourne in the semi-final on June 17. Bourne received a walkover last night as scheduled opponents Ketton Sports couldn’t raise a side.

The other semi-final will be between Market Deeping and Barnack at Outgang Road.

Deeping skittled Stamford for 43 to set up an eight wicket win at Stamford Town last night, while Barnack saw off Burghley Park by 75 runs after piling up 178-7.

Sri Lankan Sachithra Perera claimed 4-10 for Deeping. Mohammed Shahid (45) and Asim Butt (41) top scored in Barnack’s innings.

BARNACK beat BURGHLEY PARK by 75 runs

Barnack 178-7 (M. Shahid 45, A. Butt 41, A. Munir 25, Y. Mirza 25, M. Sohail 22, S. Biggs 3-31, J. Tavernor 2-37).

Burghley Park 103 (P. Foster 54, E. Cooper 24, M. Hammad 5-17, M. Shahid 4-19).

KING’S KEYS lost to UPPINGHAM by 2 wkts

King’s Keys 138-6 (M. Raheel 44, U. Sadiq 34, Sajjad Ali 22, T. Hussain 21no, D. Dumford 4-10).

Uppingham 140-8 (D. Dumford 35no, L. Ali 3-20).

STAMFORD TOWN lost to MARKET DEEPING by 8 wkts

Stamford 43 (S. Perera 4-10).

Market Deeping 46-2 (J. Ferrow 2-19).

Semi-final draw (ties to be played Monday, June 17: Market Deeping v Barnack; Bourne v Uppingham