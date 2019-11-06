Historic day for the ladies and girls at Peterborough Rugby Union Club

Sunday (November 3) was a historic day for Peterborough Rugby Club as they become the first club in the East Midlands region to have senior ladies, under 18 girls, under 15 girls, under 13 girls and under 11 girls’ teams all playing at the same place and the same time.

The ladies won their league match against Olney 34-17 with Georgina Sheldon claiming a hat-trick of tries.

Borough Ladies 18+ in possession. Photo: David Lowndes.

There were mixed results for the junior girls’ teams, though, with the under 13s being the only Peterborough side to beat visiting Welwyn, despite losing several key players to injury.

Captain Lucy Dangerfield again led the scoring with six tries as Boro won 55-40. Jemima Mitchell claimed a hat trick with single scores for Emily Fosbeary and Poppy Murray.

The under18s were unlucky to go down 41-24 in a game much closer than the scoreline suggests, even though the Welwyn side had a number of players who were National Cup finalists last season.

Abi Phillips and Jorja Matchwick scored two tries apiece with Poppy O’Driscoll successfully converting two of the four.

Action from Borough Ladies 18+. Photo: David Lowndes.

The under 15s suffered an uncharacteristic 48-0 defeat while the under 11s, in their first match, lost 55-20 against a very experienced opposition.

“The results left a bit to be desired, but Welwyn are one of the best clubs in the country for girls’ rugby,” said girls section manager Simon Potter. “However, the most important thing was having female rugby matches at five different age groups, which is something that’s never been done in this part of the world before.”

Earlier in the day, the club’s under 13 boys compounded a bad day for neighbours Peterborough Lions, coming home from Bretton having scored 24 unanswered tries in a 120-0 rout.

‘Sticky’ Wheatley led the scoring with six tries while Oliver Kirkman had five and there were hat-tricks for Lewis Feeke and Ben Smith. AJ Singh contributed two tries with one each for Riley Kitchen, Josh Arden, Daniel Stafford, Aaron Jones and Jacob Lucas.

Norbert Zastawnik scored two tries with Jose Chappell converting one of them as Boro’s under 14 boys were beaten 52-12 by Newark.

“If we’d started the first half the way we did the second, the score would have been a lot closer. Most their points where scored in the first half. We matched them in the second half of the game,” said coach Andy Fisher.