High-flying Harriers beat the blustery winds

Nene Valley Harriers romped to victory in the ladies Under 17 and senior men’s categories of the East Anglian League on Sunday.

In an-action packed day of track and field at the Peterborough Embankment Arena, the high-flying Harriers withstood the blustery winds and finished third overall out of the eight competing clubs.

Molly Peel destroyed the 1500m field.

There were many highlights in the Under 17 ladies age group with Molly Peel destroying the field when clocking 4:52.6 for 1500m glory, Katie Calcutt winning the 100m in 13.2 and also tasting victory in the high jump, and Alicija Gawronski finishing first in the B 100m race with a time of 13.1.

Elsewhere Evie Odlin ran 2:19.7 for second place over 800m and Penelope Lindsell and Holly Aslin made it a double first for Nene Valley in the long jump.

In the throws Elizabeth Moorhouse won the discus with 26.34m and also the shot, while Danielle Pusey cleaned up in the hammer and havelin.

The senior men benefited from the fine form of their throwers with Simon Achurch and Dave Bush winning the A and B shot, discus and javelin between them. Achurch threw the shot 11.83m and Bush was the only athlete at the meeting to offer any real challenge, throwing 10.95m.

Sprint champion Dave Brown stepped up to the 1500m and finished second in 4:57.1 with Sean Reidy finishing runner-up in the 800m in 2:01.2. Harrison Miles won the B race in 2:05.8.

Tomi Ogunyoye was in top form with firsts in the B 100m, 200m and 400m and A string high jump. James Marsh ran 11.6 to win the 100m and came in second over 200m.

Evie Hemmings and Isla Fullock-Holmes had an epic battle in the Under 13 1500m. Hemmings won in 5:28.3 with her teammate the leading B string runner in 5:29.2.

Lola Fletcher won the 800m with a time of 2:32.2 while Becki Gray clocked 2:56.0 for runners-up spot in the B race.

Amelia Morgan announced the arrival of a new Nene Valley dynasty competing in both the 100m and long jump. Morgan’s parents Nicky and Lee are long-standing members and both competed in the senior competition.

Katie Marsh took maximum points in the Under 15 100m and 75m hurdles and Niamh Rushton was first over the line in the B 100m.

Chelsie Bole and Lottie Hemmings won the A and B ,500m in times of 5:11.8 and 5:29.3 respectively. Joie Knight won the B 800m in 2:36.2 with Issy Elmes less than a second ahead as she took second place in the A race.

Olivia Mead performed well for runner -up spot in the senior ladies 400m and 800m races and Jasmine Allen won the long jump.

The excellence of the Nene Valley throwers was again apparent with Lydia Church and Hazel Gerring scoring heavily. Church threw the shot 11.65m for her win.

Kelly Lawrence was in a class of her own winning the hammer with a distance of 42.09m while Alex Stubley was javelin runner-up.

Felix Bowling won the Under 13 1500m with a 5:08.3 clocking and also scored maximum points in the high jump.

Theo Briston finished second in the Under 15 200m, but won the B 300m in 40.8.

Kai Chilvers recorded a 300m and 800m double, while Ashton Capes attained a distance of 13.95m for a win in the shot. The young thrower was also second in the discus.

George Harrison won the Under 17 hammer and discus, winning the hammer with a mighty throw of 43.70m.

Will Kong won the 200m in a time of 23.8 while Samuel Staines ran 4:18.1 for a 1500m victory and claimed second spot in the 800m with a time of 2:05.7 .