Herbert remembers mum and a local legend after Thorney triumph

Helpston Harriers now boast the fastest over 45 male and the speediest over 50 female in the country this year over five miles, after double success at the recent event in Thorney.

Helpston Harrier John Herbert won the Thorney 5 in a cracking time of 25:53. At the post race presentation the 49 year-old gave a moving speech in memory of his mother, and former Thorney legend Keith Hall who both passed away recently.

Herbert led from gun to tape and finished well clear of North Herts Road Runners Thomas Webb and Andrew Leach who finished second and third in times of 26:28 and 27:05 respectively.

Peterborough AC’s Kirk Brawn was seventh in 27:31 with his team-mate Mark Popple one place further back with a 27:38 clocking.

Bushfield’s Scott Meadows finished eighth in a time of 27:42.

Philippa Taylor won the ladies race making it a male and female double for Helpston. Taylor clocked 30:40 to win by nearly two minutes from runner up Danielle Hart of Peterborough AC who crossed the line in 32:22.

Nene Valley’s Amelia Monaghan clocked 32:39 for third place.