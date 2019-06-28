Henley silver medal for Peterborough City rower and pots galore at St Ives

Peterborough City star Alice Mason picked up a silver medal at the world famous Henley Women’s Regatta

Mason reached the final of the Para rowing single sculls event, and was just half a canvas from winning the Grosvenor Cup as Marlow Rowing Club just pushed ahead in a nail-biting finish. Despite crashing into the bank, Alice had a swift recovery and won her semi-final easily against an Australian sculler from Balmain Rowing Club.

Alice Mason in action at Henley.

Anna Rowbotham also had a close race in her Henley heat, where she overtook an Imperial College sculler in the last few strokes of the race. This carried her through to the quarter final where she lost out to Surrey University. Overall she did fantastic in her category placing eighth out of 27 crews in the Aspirational lightweight singles time trial.

In the competitive Championship Lightweight Single Sculls category, Camilla Plumb did well to place fifth in the time trials, but just missed out by 1/4 length in her heat against an Oxford University sculler.

City also entered a quad that competed in the aspirational coxless fours category. Sarah Watson, Ilektra Apostolidou, Hayley Shipton and Gemma Singleton faced tough competition in a time trial and they were happy to get within 10 seconds of qualifying.

City also sent rowers to the St Ives Regatta last weekend gaining 11 wins and seven second places over the 550 metre course on the River Ouse.

Grace Niklasson and Lydia Hilton at St Ives.

It was pot galore yet again for the J14 girls Grace Niklasson and Lydia Hilton, as they left with a pot in each hand after winning their double by three lengths against Huntingdon Boat Club.

Niklasson gained her second pot in her J14 single, where she won easily against Stowe Sculling Club.

Hilton joined forces with Nell Papworth, Lucy Ralphs, Freya Woodall and cox Emma Calver in the women’s J15 quad, where they beat Isle of Ely by 3/4 length. Papworth also gained a second win in her J15 single, finishing a length ahead of Lea RC.

Daniel Armstrong and Tom Calver won a J14 double, by three lengths ahead of Huntingdon and then joined forces with Lucas Niklasson, Bert Papworth and cox Sophie Bicknell to win the Open J14 quad by four lengths. Niklasson also gained a second pot in his J14 single, where he easily beat Stowe Sculling.

Another single success came from George Woodall in the J16 single. He won by a boat canvas in a nail-biting final.

A junior win was also recorded by Henry Barnett and Alex Leverage who won an Open pair final comfortably.

The Peterborough City Rowing Club Junior Regatta takes place at Thorpe Meadows tomorrow (June 29, from 8.30am-6pm).